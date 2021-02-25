Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Titan Trust Bank, IFC train over 200 entrepreneurs – As part of its initiative to continuously support entrepreneurs in the country by providing financial and advisory services for the growth of their businesses, Titan Trust Bank Limited in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), last week launched an online platform to empower business owners with knowledge to manage and grow their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by the lender said that the programme tagged, “Doing Business Online”, is aimed at helping business owners cope with the operational stress of the current pandemic and also serves as an enabler for them to create an active online presence, digitalise their product, services and find new ways to connect with their customers.

“The sustainability of businesses in the private sector is paramount as they are important contributors to the economy and are a source of job creation and global economic development. Nigeria is no exception with the private sector dominating the business landscape in the Nigerian economy.

“The wave of the global pandemic had a significant impact on not only economic activity but also the way of doing business and both large and small businesses had to develop coping mechanisms to survive in the ‘new normal’.

“Titan Trust Bank recognised an opportunity to add value to a segment that may sometimes be ignored and leveraged on its relationship with the International Finance Corporation to provide an interactive knowledge session for its customers,” the statement said.

Participants at the first virtual edition of the initiative held on the 18th of February 2020, gave positive testimonials on how relevant and rewarding they found the training.

During the training, participants numbering over 200, were taken through series of webinars by business and digital experts on how to use the social media and online tools to transform businesses from the traditional space to an online digital marketplace, how to set up an online business, identifying the best ways to make product offerings available online and finding target market.

Others included understanding how online payments work, how to deliver purchased goods and services to clients, and other value adding business tools to improve business branding, visibility, profitability and easy connectivity with customers.

Executive Director Titan Trust Bank, Adaeze Udensi, said the bank recognises the needs of businesses and is focused on delivering simple digital and non-digital banking solutions to its customers.

According to her: “With the emerging trends, it is either a business goes digital or it dies.”

Managing Director/CEO of Titan Trust Bank, Mudassir Amray, who also attended the webinar noted the current pandemic and its untold impacts has caused a lot of panic in the business scene all around the world and Nigeria is not left out.

“And as a financial service provider that is passionate about the future and committed to tomorrow, it is important we constantly update our customers with knowledge of current trends for them to excel, promote and grow their businesses,” he said.

Amray further added other interesting sessions have been lined up for the coming weeks “which will be delivered in partnership with seasoned business experts and promises to be relevant during the pandemic and beyond.”