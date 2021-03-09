N-power NEXIT Releases new Form (Details inside)

N-power NEXIT Releases new Form – The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, have issued out a form for those having email verification problem related to NPower – fill form here!
The form is also for those unable to log in to their portal and those that wish to change their email address.
This information was issued by the minister on Twitter urging batch A and B beneficiaries who are having email related issues to click on the link which is available on her Twitter handle, fill the form, and submit.
The information read; “Dear beneficiaries Batches A & B if you want to. Change your email address or have issues related to email not functioning or you do not have access to it or can’t log in.
“Kindly fill out this form and submit.”
The affected beneficiaries are expected to access the form on the official Twitter handle of the minister or any other official information platforms of the ministry.
Dear Beneficiaries batches A & B, If you want to change your email address or have issues related to email not functional or you do not have access to it or you can’t log in….
Kindly fill out this form and submit clicking https://t.co/nkgI3HvbXT
— NPVN INFO (NATIONWIDE) (@info_npvn) January 7, 2021
Click HERE To Fill Form
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 🙏….
[email protected]