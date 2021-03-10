BANKING
GTBank commits to health insurance for women
GTBank commits to health insurance for women – Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) has reiterated its commitment to its #GiveHerBetaHealth initiative on the universal essential healthcare coverage for women in the informal sector.
BetaHealth is a low-cost healthcare package that provides coverage for essential health services such as malaria treatments, pre and postnatal care, accidents and medical emergencies as well as life insurance at a subscription fee of N500 monthly.
Offered through more than 1000 hospitals and pharmacies nationwide, BetaHealth also provides a telemedicine service that allows the user to speak with a doctor over the phone.
Read also: Ikeja Electric reiterates commitment to safety of staff
#GiveHerBetaHealth is the latest in a long line of GTBank initiatives that reflects the bank’s commitment to extending access to critical services for everyone.
With this campaign, the bank is putting a spotlight on the need for universal access to essential healthcare services that is affordable for every working Nigerian, and accessible across the country.
