DPR Shuts Down 86 Illegal Cooking Gas Plants in Lagos – The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has announced that it shutdown 86 illegally operated Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos State in 2020.

This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the head of Public Affairs of DPR, Mr Paul Osu, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Lagos.

The agency noted that LPG (otherwise known as cooking gas) plants were shut down for non-compliance with international safety standards.

The DPR official said that the plants were also operating without prerequisite approval or licence from the regulatory agency.

He also pointed out that some of the sealed plants were operating under high tension electrical installations and other unapproved locations.

Mr Osu noted that the move was aimed at reducing the occurrence of gas explosions and fire incidents in Lagos State.

He added that the agency would continue to clamp down on such illegal plants while at the same time sensitising the public on the need for safe usage and distribution of gas.

This sensitisation effort is coming at a time when there have been reported cases of explosions at gas stations in the state with several fatalities and destruction of properties.

The DPR and the Lagos State Government have clamped down on gas stations that have been operating illegally or without approval. Lagos State as part of the measure announced a ban on the location of gas plants in residential areas.

In December 2020, the DPR announced the rollout of guidelines for the establishment and operations of downstream gas facilities across the country.

These companies would be required to obtain three approvals and licences, among others, before commencing operations. They must satisfy all necessary requirements stipulated by DPR and obtain the under-listed applicable approvals: Site suitability approval; Approval to Construct (ATC)/Approval to Install; and Licence to Operate.