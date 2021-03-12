Screening/Exam Date of INEC recruitment 2020 – Shortlisted Candidates

Exam/Screening Date of INEC recruitment 2020 – Shortlisted Candidates: INEC past questions and answers is here, so if you want to know the exam date of INEC recruitment 2020 for shortlisted candidates finds the latest news and update so you can prepare for the INEC screening early enough – Apply here!

INEC past Questions And Answers

Before we give you update about the exam date of INEC recruitment 2020 for shortlisted candidates, it is necessary you know the basic things you need to write INEC recruitment exam and come out successful.

So if you have a dream of securing a permanent employment with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) this year 2020 then it is very expedient that you fortify yourself with our 2020 updated INEC past questions and answers.

Latest News about Exam Date of INEC

In this article we will give answers to the questions below as far as Exam Date of INEC recruitment 2020 is concern. These are the inquires we have been getting from our readers with respect to INEC exam date:

When is the exam date of INEC screening 2020?

Has INEC fixed exam date for shortlisted candidates?

Has INEC released the list of successful candidates for 2020 aptitude test

How do i check if my name is among the successful candidates for INEC screening?

What is the latest news and update about INEC recruitment test

Explanation about INEC Shortlisting and Exam Date

We are nether INEC staff or representative of INEC but we are concerned Nigerians who do in dept research every day about latest Nigeria jobs and recruitment update in Nigeria to enable job seekers have firsthand access to relevant recruitment information. For example, in a bid to play out part in eradicating unemployment menace in Nigeria we have currently research and compiled INEC past questions and answers for candidates shortlisted for this year 2020 INEC recruitment.

Has INEC Actually Fixed Exam Date?

As at today 23rd February 2020, INEC has neither released the list of shortlisted candidates for screening nor fixed the date of the exam. As a matter of fact the application phase is still ongoing to enable more Nigeria job seekers apply for the job vacancies.

However, we are constantly monitoring the trend of INEC recruitment as usual, immediately the list of shortlisted names are released we will update this article and publish it here together with the exam date.

INEC Past Questions and Answers Sample Questions

Like we said earlier one surprising thing about INEC exams is that they don’t usually send invitation notice early enough to enable shortlisted candidates prepare for the exam.

For example; you can get INEC invitation for screening exam today and expected to write the exam tomorrow, hence the wise candidates who usually follow up our article buy our INEC past questions and answers immediately they submit application for the recruitment.

Below are few sample questions you may likely expect in INEC 2020 exam when the date is fixed. You will get the complete updated questions and answers if you purchase our INEC past questions and answers.

Likely Questions in our INEC Exam

The origin of the INEC goes back to the period before Independence when the Electoral Commission of Nigeria was established to conduct which of the election below? 1963 election 1960 elections 1958 elections 1959 elections One of the following is the main responsibilities of the Polling/Party Agent: To serve as a returning officer to the INEC chairman Counting of vote cast on behalf of his or her party To observe the Polling and counting of ballots and the collation and declaration of results on behalf of their parties. Maintain law and orderliness in the pooling unit Ten buses are to carry 20 passengers each. Each passenger is travelling with a bag weighing 15kg. What is the combined weight of luggage to be moved by all the buses? 300kg 600kg 3000kg 6000kg

Note:

You will find the answers to the above questions when you purchase our complete INEC past questions and answers, you will also have access to all the past questions and answers that covers: Deep questions about INEC parastata, General Studies, Current Affair, Mathematics, English, Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning etc.

While you are waiting for the exam date of INEC recruitment 2020 for shortlisted candidates, click the link below to download the INEC past questions and answers in PDF:

