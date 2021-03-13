Anambra NYSC garment factory production capacity hits 15,000 – The production capacity of Khaki suits of corps members at the NYSC garment production factory in Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra state has increased from 10000 to about 15000, the Factory Manager, Mr Joshua Onifade has said.

Onifade disclosed this when the State Coordinator, Kehinde Aremu paid an inspection visit on the facilities and the production activities at the factory.

He attributed the production increase to the procurement of more automatic sewing machines and securing the services of new tailors.

Read also:

He said, “My team and I have taken a lot of management decisions which included acquiring more automatic sewing machines and getting the services of new tailors which has increased their production capacity from 10000 Khaki suits to about 15000.

He maintained that his team would not rest on their oars until they reached the desired production capacity.

Earlier, the NYSC boss had expressed satisfaction with the level of transformation going on at the factory in the state.

He commended the Factory Manager for the proactive measures he took which has resulted in increase in production output.