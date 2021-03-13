Connect with us

ECONOMY

CBN/NIRSAL reopens portal for MSMEs to apply for covid-19 loan

Published

4 hours ago

on

CBN/NIRSAL reopens portal for MSMEs to apply for covid-19 loan – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, has reopened its portal for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and households affected by COVID-19 to access up to N25 million.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Read also: CBN begins first batch disbursement of N50bn NIRSAL COVID-19 loan

He tweeted, “The CBN, through @NirsalMFB introduces a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. An individual can access up to N25million.”

Click here to register.

What you should know

  • The Federal Government had announced that the MSME Survival Fund Payroll Support Portal would be exceptionally reopened for 30 states that had been unable to meet their quotas.
  • The government, in its announcement, said that the scheme is aimed at supporting vulnerable MSMEs in the payroll obligations of over 500,000 employees.

 

Related Topics:

Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *