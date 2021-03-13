Prices of Mikano Generator in Nigeria (2021) – In a country like Nigeria where the demand for electricity extremely outweighs its supply, it has become an absolute necessity to have an alternative source of power generation.

For quite some time now, generators have made personal power generation possible with their simple but technical ability to turn mechanical energy into electrical energy.

If you desire a generator for Industrial applications, then Mikano is one of the leading providers to consider.

Mikano Nigeria emerged into the market with a stronghold in the power generation. Its three main sections include diesel, gas, and rental generators.

Mikano generators are the largest assembler of power generating sets from renowned Generator manufacturers; Perkins UK and Stamford/Meccalte alternator UK, providing quality generating sets ranging from 9KVA to 5000KVA for homes and industries.

Mikano has been in existence with various operational solutions such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Generator sets where no gas pipeline is available and ensures up to 50% running cost savings; Bi-fuel generating sets which operate on 70% gas, 30% diesel and IPP power plant solutions with Gas/Diesel power generation.

Brand-new Mikano generator prices in Nigeria

Mikano 9KVA soundproof power generator [403-11G] N2,500,000 – N3,000,000 Mikano 13KVA soundproof power generator [403-15G] N2,800,000 – N3,200,000 Mikano 15KVA soundproof power generator [403-15G2] N2,900,000 – N3,400,000 Mikano 20KVA soundproof power generator [404-22G] N3,100,000 – N3,550,000 Mikano 30KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33G] N3,800,000 – N4,000,000 Mikano 40KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33TG1] N4,300,000 – N4,500,000 Mikano 50KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33TG1] N4,400,000 – N4,600,000 Mikano 60KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33TG2] N4,900,000 – N5,200,000 Mikano 65KVA soundproof power generator [1104-44TG1] N5,100,000 – N5,300,000 Mikano 80KVA soundproof power generator [1104-44TG2] N5,450,000 – N5,700,000 Mikano 100KVA soundproof power generator [1104-TAG2] N6,350,000 – N6,700,000 Mikano 135KVA soundproof power generator [1106-TG1] N8,200,000 – N8,400,000 Mikano 150KVA soundproof power generator [1106-TAG2] N9,300,000 – N9,500,000 Mikano 180KVA soundproof power generator [1106C-E66TAG4] N10,700,000 – N11,000,000 Mikano 200KVA soundproof power generator [1106-TAG4] N12,000,000 – N12,200,000 Mikano 250KVA soundproof power generator [1306-E87TAG6] N14,800,000 – N15,000,000 Mikano 300KVA soundproof power generator [1606A-E93TAG5] N19,100,000 – N19,400,000 Mikano 350KVA soundproof power generator [2206A-E13TAG2] N20,000,000 – N20,100,000 Mikano 400KVA soundproof power generator [2206A-E13TAG3] N23,000,000 – N23,500,000 Mikano 500KVA soundproof power generator [2506A-E15TAG2] N26,000,000 – N27,000,000 Mikano 650KVA soundproof power generator [2806A-E18TAG2] N35,500,000 – N36,200,000 Mikano 800KVA soundproof power generator [4006-23TAG3A] N52,000,000 – N53,500,000

Mikano generators can be bought either offline or online. Basically, there are two ways of owning a Mikano Generator. One is to buy it outright. Another is to rent it. Diesel and gas generators with capacities ranging from 20KVA to 2000KVA are open to rental.

However, the rentals are only available to clients who need a power generator for a limited time and this is subject to the availability of the capacity you need. The rental department of Mikano has a pool of over 120 generators that customers can rent from.

Need a new Mikano generator? Here’s how to get yours…

To get a brand-new Mikano generator, simply walk into any of the company’s offices in Nigeria and make your inquiries. You should find their office addresses nationwide on the official website.

By getting your generator directly from Mikano, you’ll enjoy the following benefits:

Delivery to anywhere in Nigeria

Manufacturer-backed warranty on all brand-new generators

After-sales support (maintenance and servicing)

Prices of used Mikano generators in Nigeria

20KVA – 40KVA: from 900,000

50KVA – 80KVA: from 1,500,000

100KVA – 400KVA: from 2,500,000

500KVA – 800KVA from 4,000,000

Prices of used Mikano (and other brands of soundproof) generators are determined by the number of hours they have been run for, not for how long they’ve been bought. The number of hours is a more accurate parameter because it reveals how much work the generator has done. A generator bought 10 years ago and used for just 500 hours is better than one bought 2 years ago and already used for 2,000 hours.

But generally, used soundproof generators are significantly cheaper than brand-new ones. Depending on the number of running hours, the prices of used generators typically start from around 70% of the price of brand new ones down to about 40%.

Mikano generators: Your options

Mikano offers a range of high-end generators, and you have a number of options to choose from based on your requirements and preferences.

Sound-proof vs. open type

If you don’t mind the serious noise produced by the open-type generator, then you can opt for this type, since it can be significantly cheaper than the sound-proof type of equal power output. But if you really hate noise, then you’d be better off with the sound-proof type, which comes covered with a box-like canopy that prevents noise emission.

Diesel-powered vs. gas powered

If you’re running a business that has zero tolerance for sudden power outages, then you’d be better off with a gas-powered generator (natural gas, not petrol). But if you’re like most other individual and corporate customers, you’d be okay with a diesel-powered generator, which is more economical and easier to use and maintain.

Mikano generators: Factors responsible for price differences

Generally, the price of generators in Nigeria tends to vary depending on how much power they can supply. You may find that a 650VA power generator will cost as little as N15,000 while a 250KVA generator can cost as much as N6.5m. Generator prices are neither specific nor rigid as they are prone to change with factors such as the rise or fall of the currency exchange rate, market demand, how much power they can supply (KVA) as well as the location of purchase and functionality of the electric generator set.

The price of a Mikano generator will depend on the level of customization. A soundproof generator will cost more. Automation also adds to the cost.

Advantages of Mikano Generators

Varied capacity: Mikano generators are available for both home and industrial use. Residential class diesel generators come with power capacity ranging from 9KVA to 150KVA, while the industrial-grade diesel generators offer from 150KVA to 2000KVA. You may also prefer a gas-driven Mikano Generator with capacity ranging from 350KVA to 1250KVA.

Tropical adaptation: Mikano generators are essentially Perkins generators (made in the UK). They offer water-cooled engines and a radiator adapted to our tropical region.

Custom made options: If you wish, Mikano can customize your generator to meet your unique requirement. For example, you can add sound-proof to your Mikano generators. An automatic start/stop function can also be added as well as an automatic change over system. If you require a synchronized system, Mikano can also help you with that.

After-sales support: Training can also be arranged for the operators of the Mikano Generator. Service and Spare parts is not an issue as they are available.

Things to consider for before buying a Mikano Generator

The most important factor to consider when buying a suitable generator is the type. However, there are other important things to look out for that would help you make an informed buying decision.