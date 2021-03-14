FG launches cash grant for rural women – The Federal Government Rural Women Cash Grant Programme was flagged off yesterday in Borno and Yobe States. A total of 5,840 women are expected to receive cash grant of N20, 000 each in Borno, while 3,400 women of the same category will benefit from Yobe state. At the flag off on Friday at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Government House Maiduguri, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, explained the importance of the programme to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

She said the Conditional Cash Transfer has been catering for Internally Displaced Persons in Gonikachallari, Bakasi and NYSC Camps due to the peculiarity of security situation in Borno State. “We currently have 12,190 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs) that have been enrolled in 13 Local Government Areas. They are Konduga, Gubio, Magumeri, Hawul, Shani, Mafa, MMC, Chibok, Mobbar, Kaga, Jere, Akira-Uba and Dikwa LGA’s and disbursement is set to commence as soon as the security situation improves.

“A total number of 5,840 women are to benefit from the cash grant of 20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Borno State. It is President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, with the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” the minister explained.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum in his address commended President Buhari for the strategic intervention on the lives of traumatised ravaged people due to the Boko Haram insurgency. “This intervention will go down to the targeted groups to help them to start their lives afresh after a decade of insurgency that rendered many people homeless and economically weak in this part of the country,” Zulum said.

In Damature, Governor Mai Mala Buni who was represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana commended President Buhari for his various investment programmes aimed at lifting the poor and the vulnerable. “I thank the President for his commitment towards emancipating women, youths and vulnerable groups from the clutches of poverty,” he said.