Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Claims of Nnamdi Kanu’s change of registration status of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) is dominating the news for a while now, a certain Igbo group have insisted on wrongdoing by Kanu, see details and other Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Sunday, March 14, 2021 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news Today Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

Igbo group insists Nnamdi Kanu changed registration status of IPOB – SOME concerned Igbo professionals have reiterated their claim that the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has changed the registration status of the proscribed group.

In the statement, the professionals recalled that barely twenty-four hours ago, they had alerted the public on the development in the UK, wherein Kanu was reported to have registered IPOB as a “community interest company”.

Operating under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, CSEPNND, the Igbo professionals who claimed that Kanu carried out the change of IPOB’s registration in the United Kingdom, UK, said the action vindicated their consistent position that the fugitive was using the platform to achieve personal and selfish desires.

While maintaining that Kanu’s agitation for the realisation of the Republic of Biafra was anything but altruistic, the coalition urged well-meaning Ndigbo in particular, and Nigerians in general, to disregard the “terrorist” group and their activities, which they insisted, were inimical to national security and progress…Read more

Registration documents: IPOB dismisses serious allegation against Nnamdi Kanu – The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed as false media report alleging that its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has altered the group’s registration documents and converted same to his private estate with his wife, Mrs. Uchechi Okwu Kanu as one of the signatories.

The group alleged that the claims emanated from what it described as a faceless group and DSS-creation masquerading as Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), which it added only existed in the imagination of those behind the report.

In a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group insisted that IPOB has not effected any change in its registration documents, urging the public to disregard the report targeted at creating confusion…Read more

Nnamdi Kanu: Do this If govt Outlaws You over Biafra Agitation – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked Nigerians to accept their fate if the government outlaw them for backing Biafra or the #RevolutionNow movement.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Friday morning, the IPOB leader noted that South African hero, Nelson Mandela was also outlawed.

Quoting Mandela, Nnamdi Kanu wrote: “When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an OUTLAW” – Nelson Mandela.

“If they see you as an OUTLAW because of your pursuit of #Biafra or #RevolutionNow, accept it. It’s by being an outlaw that Mandela FREED South Africa.”

Meanwhile, IPOB on Thursday disclosed that it has killed the leader of Fulani bandits arrested in Benue State, Mohammed Isa…Read more

Nnamdi Kanu: Biafra to supply free oil to West African neighbours – Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has promised to supply free gas and oil to West African countries including Nigeria when the Republic of Biafran is eventually realised.

Kanu also pledged that persecuted Northern Christian communities would be granted political asylum in Biafra to save them from genocidal attack by terrorists.

Kanu who made the pledges in a live broadcast said that the struggle for the independence of Biafra was not borne out of greed to control oil money contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

The IPOB Leader rather explained that the quest for Biafra autonomy was borne out of the desire to liberate the entire black race from subjugation and neocolonialism…Read more

South East Professionals berates Nnamdi Kanu for running IPOB as business – The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), said the recent change of registration status of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), by Nnamdi Kanu, has confirmed its position that Kanu is using the group for his interest.

Alluding to the allegation that the IPOB leader recently changed the group’s documentation status, the South East professionals’ group insisted that contrary to Kanu’s claim of fighting a good cause for the South East, he was using IPOB to champion vested agenda.

There have been claims that Kanu changed the documentation of IPOB as a business organization based in London and owned by himself and his wife.

Reacting to this in a statement, the Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), called on well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to pull out of the group and openly identify with the Nigerian state, saying Ndigbo has so much to gain being in an indivisible Nigeria than Kanu’s acclaimed Biafra.

“We are vindicated by the current integrity crisis rocking IPOB and its acclaimed leader,Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, where prominent members of IPOB came out in some viral video to expose the criminal and selfish acts of Nnamdi Kanu in the United Kingdom (Uk) and other parts of the world”, CSEPNND National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, said in the statement…Read more

Kanu, IPOB hijacked ESN from Igbo govs —Uzodinma: Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has accused Indigenous People of Biafra and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, of hijacking the Eastern Security Network from the governors of the South-East region.

The governor, who met with journalists in Owerri on Friday night, disclosed that the South-East governors would be meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, to outline modalities that would see to the birth a security outfit for the region.

Uzodinma disclosed that the South-East governors had agreed and put in place modalities to establish ESN but Kanu hijacked the name of the outfit.

The governor also accused Kanu of using ESN operatives to cause mayhem in the region.

He said, “The governors will not want to be a copycat, especially with the pressure put on us after the formation of Amotekun by the South-West governors.

“In the next couple of weeks, governors of the South-East will hold a security summit in Owerri with a view to fashioning out modalities for setting up a security outfit for our region. We will hold an elaborate discussion with a view to finding a lasting solution and to complement the work of security agents in the country.

“It is necessary for every zone to be vigilant and have a security outfit, especially with the present situation we have in this country. We cannot lose fate with the management of security in our region and at the same time, we must be careful in the way we go about it.

“South-East governors tried to set up the Eastern Security Network by working with Ohanaeze Ndigbo. The attorneys-general of the five South-Eastern states have already anchored a report on it and before we know it, IPOB hijacked the name and started using it to commit crime.

“That arrangement has not stopped. We are trying to take a review. We will come up with an outfit that will be lasting. We don’t want to do things because others have done it or be copycats. There are permutations and we must defend our people and ensure that there is no external aggression.

“It is not failure of government because the primary responsibility of government is to protect the lives and property of the people.”

We Are Present In 120 Countries­, IPOB Denies Group Now Nnamdi Kanu’s Property – The Indigenous People of Biafra has refuted a claim that the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, has changed the documents of the IPOB to convert it to personal property.

According to the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, who released the statement on Friday, a group called the Coalition of South-East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, had made the claim.

The IPOB described CSEPNND as an imaginary organisation propagating the false interests of the Department of State Services.

“The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the ridiculous and fallacious media report that our leader has altered the registration documents of IPOB and converted same to his private estate with his wife, Mrs. Uchechi Okwu Kanu, as one of the signatories.

“The stupid claims emanating from a faceless group and DSS-creation masquerading as Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), only exists in the imagination of those behind the trash.

“There is no iota of truth in the above gibberish which only confirms that the DSS has run out of ideas in its propaganda war against IPOB.

“Assuming but not conceding to this tissue of lies, when and how has who owns and runs IPOB become the headache of these dullards? We thought they said IPOB is an organisation of miscreants run by a lunatic? How come the Nigerian Government is suddenly beginning to lose sleep over the ownership of IPOB the assembly of miscreants?”

While IPOB boastfully said the group is managed in 120 countries of the world, it described those sponsoring the lies against it as fools.

“Can this band of Efulefus (fools) supply answers to the following: What is the name of the business they said our leader registered? When was it registered? Who are the Directors of the business and their address?

“Can the idiots produce a company’s house entry to confirm their allegations? These are jobless envious fools looking for cheap relevance with Nnamdi Kanu but they will get none.

“For the sake of the gullible, may we clarify that IPOB has not effected any change in its registration documents. People should disregard this imaginary tale concocted by DSS through its amorphous group, CSEPNND to create confusion. IPOB is still intact under one command led by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“IPOB is a global movement with presence in over 120 countries. The movement runs a harmonious leadership structure in all the over 120 countries where IPOB is registered.

“We, therefore, challenge the faceless CSEPNND and their sponsors to show proof of their hallucination. We also challenge the faceless, statement-issuing self- acclaimed leaders of this amorphous group – one Prof. Madumere Chika, and another robot, Anayo Uchemba, to come out and address the press if they are real. Let them also disclose their communities and address if indeed they are Igbo.”