Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning Recruitment 2021

Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning Recruitment 2020 – The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) through the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, plans to recruit qualified candidates for the following services below – Apply here!

1.) Procurement Specialist

Location: Nigeria

2.) Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist

Location: Nigeria

3.) Project Accountant

Location: Nigeria

4.) Project Administrator

Location: Nigeria

5.) Head of Project Management Unit (PMU)

Location: Nigeria

Application Closing Date

16:00 hours; 10th May, 2019.

Background/Project Objectives

The Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has received a Loan from the African Development Fund to finance the Institutional Support for Economic Management and Delivery Project (ISEMDP). The Ministry of Budget and National Planning, the International Economic Relations Department of the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Bureau of Public Procurement, each being responsible for their respective component under the Project, in line with their statutory mandates shall be the implementing Agencies for the Project.

The principal objective of this Project is to strengthen economic and financial governance for achieving a stable macroeconomic environment, inclusive and sustained growth, and effective implementation and delivery of the national development plan. The specific objective of the Project is to develop institutional capacity in macroeconomic management, revenue mobilization, procurement, monitoring and evaluation, and performance and portfolio management and delivery.

The Project has four mutually reinforcing components: (a) enhancing economic management, (b) enhancing performance management and delivery, (c) strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and effectiveness in public procurement, and (d) project management support.

For effective management of this Project, a Project Steering Committee (PSC), Project Implementation Teams (PITs) within the various Components, and a Project Management Unit (PMU) will be set up. The PSC will be responsible for strategic oversight and policy guidance and monitoring portfolio performance. The PITs, to be appointed for each project component and/or subcomponents, will spearhead the day-to-day implementation of their respective Project activities in collaboration with the PMU. The PMU will coordinate project implementation services including manage procurement and financial management processes. and act as a secretariat to the PSC.

The Role

The Head of Project Management Unit (PMU) will provide strategic leadership and work with the PMU Team and the Project Implementation Team to develop action plans that further the goals and objective of the ISEMD.

He/She will oversee end coordinate the program portfolio to ensure the highest level of project quality and accountability, while fostering continuity through building local capacity.

He/She will have overall responsibility for ensuring technical and operational excellence in the delivery of all activities to achieve the objectives established in the grant and strategic plan of the Project.

In addition, he/she will provide oversight over the Project, and ensure that the Project complies with the Bank’s procedures and processes.

Requirements

Education and Experience:

At least a Master’s Degree in Development Studies, Economics, Business Administration, or related fields.

Minimum of 10 years post-qualification experience.

Al least ten years’ experience in Project Management at a senior/management level.

At least ten years’ experience in monitoring and evaluation of development programs.

At least ten years’ experience in project/program design and management.

Experience in managing Complex projects/Development Partner Field Projects.

Demonstrated ability to manage complex organizational, personnel, administrative, and cross-cultural aspects of donor supported projects.

Demonstrated leadership, versatility, and integrity.

Experience in leadership roles in a donor funded project.

Desired Skills and Abilities:

Excellent emotional intelligence and interpersonal and people management skills, including an ability to effectively lead a team, communicate a vision, maintain morale, make timely and transparent decisions, and prevent and manage conflict.

Ability to make objective decisions and resolve problems, exercising the highest standard of responsibility to handle confidential and sensitive issues.

Strong organizing, work planning and scheduling skills.

Project management skills (including strong organizing, work planning and scheduling).

Ability to analyze data.

Understanding of monitoring and evaluation concepts, tools. methods, and strategies and abilities to design MAE templates for data collection.

Demonstrated sound understanding of the challenges in public procurement and project development projects funded by Development Partners.

Eligibility Criteria:

Establishment of the short-list and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Banks “Procurement Framework for Bank Group Funded Operations”, dated October 2015. which is available on the Bands website at http://www.afdb.org

Working Condition

The assignment which is expected to commence in May/June2019, will be for a period of 36 months, subject to good performance assessed annually.

Application Closing Date

16:00 hours; 10th May, 2020.

