FG to Flag Off Funtua Free Trade Zone for Cotton, Exportation – Plans have reached advanced stage by the Federal Government (FG) to flag-off the Funtua Free Trade Zone, says Prof. Adesoji Adesugba.

According to him, the Funtua Free Trade Zone will be dedicated for the production of cottons and fabrics for local consumption and exportation.

“According to him when the zone is operational, it will leverage on the cotton belt of the North West to commence active production of varieties of fabrics in commercial quantities,” he said.

Prof. Adesugba, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), made this known when he received Alhaji Usman Bello Kankara, the District Head of Ketare in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The Ketare District Head had paid the NEPZA boss a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Adesugba, while receiving his August guest, disclosed that FG is committed to using the Free Trade Zone Scheme to reduce unemployment, in the country.

He added such industrial hubs will help to address the menace of insecurity, bedeviling the country.

Prof. Adesugba, in a statement signed by Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications at NEPZA, said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is quietly, but diligently repositioning the country’s free trade zone scheme for it to contribute greatly to both our National Domestic Product and Gross Domestic Product respectively.”

Earlier, Alhaji Bello Kankara expressed delight over Adesugba’s appointment as Managing Director of NEPZA, describing him as a “square peg in a square hole.”

He said the people of Katsina are eagerly waiting for the commissioning of the Funtua free trade zone, maintaining that the zone wil help boost the business structure, commerce, production, employment, and income of many persons in the State.

The royal father, who is 1982 course mate of the NEPZA Managing Director in the Nigeria Customs Service, urged him to bring his wealth of experience to bare, in order to reposition NEPZA.