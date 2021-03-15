You Didn’t Become Governor Because Of Smartness – Osinbajo Tells Hope Uzodinma – Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has told Hope Uzodinma that he did not emerge as Governor of Imo State because he is the smartest as some people may believe.

The Vice President said Uzodinma became Governor by the grace of God because He controls the affairs of men.

Osinbajo said this on Sunday in Owerri at a special interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the first anniversary of the administration of Uzodinma.

The Vice President delivered the felicitations of President Muhammadu Buhari to the Imo State governor and the people,

The VP urged the Governor to stay focused on delivering quality leadership in service to the people.

“Some may say that you are here because you are the smartest, I am sure you know that being the smartest doesn’t mean you will get here,” he said.

Referencing the Bible, Osinbajo noted that, “Time and chance happen to them all. And the Almighty God controls Time and chance.

“So you are here today by the Grace of God. And so, my brother, life is a loan and public office is a loan of an even shorter tenor.”