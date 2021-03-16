BANKING
N42b USSD debt: CBN, NCC, others to meet in Abuja
N42b USSD debt: CBN, NCC, others to meet in Abuja – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), telecommunication firms as well as banks are scheduled to meet in Abuja to resolve the N42billion Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) debt.
The lingering debt issue between the telecom operators and the banks has generated concerns among stakeholders.
Telecom operators had announced that they would stop banks from using USSD and other financial institutions by yesterday.
However, the Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta said on Monday that the issue was being resolved as a meeting had been summoned to address it.
Read also: BREAKING: NCC reduces data price by 50 percent
Danbatta spoke during a question and answer session at the Virtual World Consumer Day briefing at NCC headquarters in Abuja.
He said: “The banks are the major beneficiaries of the (USSD) code. We were hoping that an agreement on the sharing formula was going to be in place after the service was introduced.
“That telecom operators whose infrastructure is being used and the banks should have a kind of sharing formula: how much is to be given to telcos and how much is due to banks. ‘’
ADEBAYO JOHNSON
March 16, 2021 at 1:07 PM
UK FIRST BALE ARE AVAILABLE FOR SALE CALL OR WHATSAPP Adebayo Johnson On:(07042659482
FOR YOUR UK SHOES,CLOTHES BAGS,BRA,PAINT, TOYS
[*] BALE OF TROUSER SINGLE Both For Children and Adult’s small bale is 50,000 Gaint bale is 100,000
[*] BALES OF CHILDREN CLOTHED -55kg is N45,000 95kg is N80,000 while Giant bale is N150,000
[*] BALE OF UK USED LADIES BRA –
N25,000
[*]BALE OF WOMEN HAIR small bale is N 60,000 Giant bale N 120,000
[*] BALE LADIES MIXED TOPS – 55kg is N40,000 .95kg is N80,000 while Giant bale 150,000
[*] BALE OF LADIES Chiffon top and gown mix with jumpsuit 55kg bale is N40,000 95kg is 80,000 while Giant bale150,000
[*] BALE Of Towels small bale is N 50,000 while Giant bale N100,000
[*] BALE OF BEDSHEET small bale is 75,000 while Giant bale is 150,000
[*] BALE OF ORIGINAL SHORTS – N 60,000
[*] BALE OF MEN POLO/T SHIRT MIX – 55kg is N40,000. 95kg N80,000 while Giant bale is 150,000
[*] BALE OF LADIES MIX DRESSES – 55kg bale N40,000 .95kg bale is N80,000 while Giant bale is 150,000
[*] BALE OF LADIES Handbags is N70,000
[*] BALE Children school bags is N 50,000
[*] BALE OF ADULTS SHOES N80,000
[*] CHILDREN SHOES N60,000
[*] BALE OF MIXED UNDERWEAR PANTS ( 30,000 )
[*] BALE MIXED SOCKS/STOCKINGS(30,000)
[*] BALE OF LEGGINGS 55kg is 40,000 while 95kg bale 80,000
[*] BALE OF SINGLETS/CAMISOILE ARE ALSO AVAILABLE ( 25,000 )
[*]BALE OF TOYS FOR BABIES.(N80,000)
[*] ALL ITEMS ARE FIRST GRADE GOODS.
[*]BALE OF HUMAN HAIR 95KG 150,000
[*] PRICES REFLECTED ARE FIXED PRICE.
[*] THERE’S ALSO A ONE BALE DISCOUNT FOR CUSTOMERS GETTING UP TO 3 BALES.
[*]THANKS FOR YOUR PATRONAGE.
[*] NOTICE : WE DELIVER TO ALL 36 STATE Call or Whatsapp Adebayo Johnson On (07042659482)
ADEBAYO JOHNSON
March 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM
UK FIRST BALE ARE AVAILABLE FOR SALE CALL OR WHATSAPP Adebayo Johnson On:(07042659482
FOR YOUR UK SHOES,CLOTHES BAGS,BRA,PAINT, TOYS
[*] BALE OF TROUSER SINGLE Both For Children and Adult’s small bale is 50,000 Gaint bale is 100,000
[*] BALES OF CHILDREN CLOTHED -55kg is N45,000 95kg is N80,000 while Giant bale is N150,000
[*] BALE OF UK USED LADIES BRA –
N25,000
[*]BALE OF WOMEN HAIR small bale is N 60,000 Giant bale N 120,000
[*] BALE LADIES MIXED TOPS – 55kg is N40,000 .95kg is N80,000 while Giant bale 150,000
[*] BALE OF LADIES Chiffon top and gown mix with jumpsuit 55kg bale is N40,000 95kg is 80,000 while Giant bale150,000
[*] BALE Of Towels small bale is N 50,000 while Giant bale N100,000
[*] BALE OF BEDSHEET small bale is 75,000 while Giant bale is 150,000
[*] BALE OF ORIGINAL SHORTS – N 60,000
[*] BALE OF MEN POLO/T SHIRT MIX – 55kg is N40,000. 95kg N80,000 while Giant bale is 150,000
[*] BALE OF LADIES MIX DRESSES – 55kg bale N40,000 .95kg bale is N80,000 while Giant bale is 150,000
[*] BALE OF LADIES Handbags is N70,000
[*] BALE Children school bags is N 50,000
[*] BALE OF ADULTS SHOES N80,000
[*] CHILDREN SHOES N60,000
[*] BALE OF MIXED UNDERWEAR PANTS ( 30,000 )
[*] BALE MIXED SOCKS/STOCKINGS(30,000)
[*] BALE OF LEGGINGS 55kg is 40,000 while 95kg bale 80,000
[*] BALE OF SINGLETS/CAMISOILE ARE ALSO AVAILABLE ( 25,000 )
[*]BALE OF TOYS FOR BABIES.(N80,000)
[*] ALL ITEMS ARE FIRST GRADE GOODS.
[*]BALE OF HUMAN HAIR 95KG 150,000
[*] PRICES REFLECTED ARE FIXED PRICE.
[*] THERE’S ALSO A ONE BALE DISCOUNT FOR CUSTOMERS GETTING UP TO 3 BALES.
[*]THANKS FOR YOUR PATRONAGE.
[*] NOTICE : WE DELIVER TO ALL 36 STATE Call or Whatsapp Adebayo Johnson On (07042659482)