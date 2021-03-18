GTBank ex-boss declares for governorship – The former Deputy Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Mr. Kayode Adaramodu, has declared his intention to contest the Ekiti State governorship election in 2022 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Adaramodu said he joined the governorship race because of the urgent need to liberate the people of the state.

The United Kingdom-based policy expert, who declared his intention in Ilawe-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti West Local Council yesterday while addressing his supporters across the 16 councils of the state, vowed to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi.

According to him, his determination to govern the state was not because he wanted to enrich himself, but to rescue Ekiti people from “the shackles of poverty, insecurity, unemployment, under-development and make life more abundant for the masses.”

Read also:

Besides, he promised to revolutionise the education sector and restructure the health sector in a way that quality healthcare service delivery would be decentralised with a view to making it accessible for both urban and rural dwellers.

IN another development, founder of e-Pay, Victor Ani-Laju, has said that his journey to reposition Nigerian youths by empowering new talents in education, entertainment and economic growth has begun.

Ani-Laju, who spoke in Lagos, said Nigerian youths needed to be supported and that under his platform, ‘HELP’, he would train youths in skills acquisition, focusing on entertainment and produce six movies from them based on true-life stories. He said: “Our youths need to be repositioned and helped to release their ample potential.”

“To this end, we shall be producing six blockbuster movies with local content based on true life stories of Nigerians living in the South, North, East, West, Central of Nigeria and also Nigerians living abroad. These movies will show the world the true great talents in Nigerians and the rich heritage of our motherland.”