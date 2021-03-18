Nnamdi Kanu finally reacts to Dokubo’s declaration of Biafra – Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu Thursday backed the formation of Biafra Government as canvassed by the former Niger Delta warlord Mujahid Asari Dokubo saying it is not a threat to IPOB.

Dokubo had few days ago declared himself as the Head of Biafra de facto Customary Government (BCG).

Speaking to the Nation, the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, said the leadership of IPOB has no interest whether Asari Dokubo or any other agitating group forms Biafra government or not.

Rather, he said the formation of many pro-Biafra groups would make the work of IPOB easier, adding that IPOB would support any group that fights for Biafra freedom.

“IPOB is not interested with the formation of Biafra agitating group. Anybody can form his and her own group but one thing is certain- let them maintain stand to fight for Biafra freedom and independence. IPOB will support any group genuinely formed to fight for Biafra freedom.

“We have said it time without number that anybody can form any group one likes and use it to pursue the Biafra cause. We are not against any group genuinely fighting for Biafra restoration. IPOB and its indefatigable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu have been in the forefront of this struggle for our freedom, and nobody can controvert that,” he added.