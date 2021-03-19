nasims.gov.ng – 2021 NPower Batch C Recruitment Test Portal Login

nasims.gov.ng – 2021 NPower Batch C Recruitment Test Portal: The Nigerian Government has launch the N-Power Batch C’s National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) Portal for Recruitment Test for all candidates that applied in 2020.

The N-Power programme provides young Nigerians with job opportunities. It provided opportunities to over 500,000 Nigerians. In view of this, President Buhari approved the extension of the programme to 1million new beneficiaries; 500k per stream.

For N-Power applicants, please make sure your records are fully updated on the NASIMS portal.

How to Login to NPower Nasims.gov.ng Portal

Follow the below procedures carefully in order to login and take the N-Power Batch C 2021 Recruitment Test online.

Kindly Note that you must be a registered candidates of the 2020 Batch C Recruitment and has a valid email address in order to be able to participate in the recruitment online test.

If it is your first time visiting the NASIMS Portal, you have to first recover your password using the underlisted procedures:

Click on login https://nasims.gov.ng/login Use the “Forgot Password” Option Enter your N-POWER application email Click on “Send Link” Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password. After successful reset of password, please login to update your records.

How to Take NPower Batch C Recruitment Aptitude Test

To begin the NPower Batch C Test online, make sure you prepare yourself with NPower Previous Online Test Questions and Answers.

After you update your records on the NASIMS Portal, the online test portal will be made available to you to begin your test with your NASIM ID and Password. Make sure you answer every question correctly in order to qualify to the selection phase.

Click on Take Test button to start the Computer Based Test (CBT) online.

NASIMS ID Verification and Test Portal 2021

The test will be carried out online via the NASIMS Portal, make sure you update and submit your records correctly as registered on the N-Power Batch C Recruitment Portal in 2020 i order to get your NASIMS ID to login and begin the test.

Login to NPower NASIMS CBT Portal

To login to the N‑Power NASIMS ID Verification and computer based test Portal,

Click on https://onlinetest.nasims.gov.ng/ Enter your NASIMS ID and Password correctly in the provided fields.

Note:

This test is time-based and you are expected to answer 20 questions within 20 minutes.

Test cannot be retaken after submission.

You cannot skip any question.

Every question is allotted equal score.

If you are timed out after the third attempt without submitting, you will not be able to take the test again.

If you have any question or difficulties in getting the Password Reset Link in your email box on the newly Introduced N-Power NASIMS Portal then drop your questions and complaints below and we will answer them all.