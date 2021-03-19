Press Release
Simple steps to Register and Apply for 2021 Big Brother Naija Audition
Simple steps to Register and Apply for 2021 Big Brother Naija Audition – How to register and apply for 2021/2022 Big Brother Naija audition, how much is the cost of big brother Naija form for 2021 audition, where to purchase BBN application form online.
After the conclusion of the last successful Big brother Naija Show (BBNaija) it was observe that so many people have intentions of applying for the next upcoming BBN housemates game show. This article will guide you on how it goes… Stay calm.
First and foremost, all anticipating applicant should note that the audition date for the programme has not been announced. I will update this page with latest big brother 2021 date immediately it is out. For now, read the application method, venue and requirements for the next Big Brother Naija Audition.
The Nigeria reality TV show is back full time. Like you already know, it will be shown on MultiChoice Nigeria paid satelite, DStv and GOtv. The show is popularly referred to as Big Brother Naija while some people call it Big Brother Nigeria which is not wrong at all.
BB Naija First Edition Price for all Winners
In the first edition of Big Brother Naija which took place 10 years ago, twelve housemates battled for the coveted $100,000 prize money by performing various mental and physical tasks. After staying in the house for three-month, Katung Aduwak was announce as the winner of the first edition of Big Brother Naija.
However, this highly rated reality TV show has produce some notable stars such as Africa Magic’s Tinsel actor, Gideon Okeke, and TV personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
Big Brother Naija Basic Requirements
Since the forms are yet to come out for sales by the organizers, so is the requirements still yet to be revealed. However, according to last year’s application requirements, all applicants are only eligible for Big Brother Naija application with the following;
- You must be a Nigerian citizen over 21 years of age.
- You must have a valid International Passport
How to Apply for BB Naija Audition:
- Make a video (check out “video” tab on the site for some guidance) It is always recommended to prerecord a video so you can make sure you are doing, saying, being exactly who you want to be. However, if you are an “on the fly” kind of person, the site is equiped with a self video recorder so you can just wing it if that is what you prefer.
- Save a current picture of yourself, and video to your computer, so they are ready when you apply online.
- Completely fill out the online application and upload your video and picture here.
- They will email you if they want to move forward in the casting process with you.
