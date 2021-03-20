Uniswap V3 Upgrade Is Coming in 2021 – Will It Successfully Solve the Issues of High Fees and Slippage?

Key highlights:

DeFi enthusiasts are in high anticipation of the Uniswap V3, but the official release date remains unknown

The Uniswap team has confirmed that the major update will be rolled out later this year while speculators predict it could come as soon as May

Uniswap V3 will focus on solving the issues of high fees and slippage by conducting transactions on an Ethereum Layer 2 network

Uniswap V3 could also bring a non-fungible token (NFT) feature

Uniswap, the most popular decentralized exchange on Ethereum, has created a lot of hype at the beginning of this month as the crypto community was in high anticipation of a potential V3 upgrade announcement. The Uniswap team plans to roll out a major upgrade in 2021.

Consequently, speculation around the date of V3 deployment have been running wild and the Uniswap UNI, 11.30% token did the same. The anticipation additionally fueled a rally for the token and caused it to reach its all-time high price of $34.79 on March 8. The token is still up by almost 700% YTD. The token is currently ranked 17th by market cap, and could still have further room for growth.

What will Uniswap V3 bring to the table?

The Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol Uniswap reached high popularity during the DeFi summer of 2020 as it allowed the automated trading of tokens. The popular DeFi protocol currently holds more than $4.0 billion in total locked value (TVL), making it the sixth largest DeFi protocol by TVL. However, the platform’s trading volumes have recently been hit hard by the high fees due to Ethereum network congestion and slippage numbers. In addition, Uniswap has been losing some users to other DEX protocols, such as SushiSwap and the Binance Smart Chain-based PancakeSwap CAKE, -0.60%.

All these problems call for some serious action, which will come in the form of the V3 update. Uniswap CEO Hayden Adams revealed already in February that the V3 release will focus heavily on improving capital efficiency and addressing slippage issues. He tweeted:

“2019: Uniswap V1 proved AMMs can compete with traditional exchanges; 2020: Uniswap V2 will prove AMMs can do things traditional exchanges cannot; 2021: Uniswap V3 will face slippage and capital efficiency head on to prove AMMs can outcompete traditional exchanges on all fronts.”

How will Uniswap V3 address the issues of slippage and high fees?

While the DeFi enthusiasts are not-so-patiently waiting for the announcement of Uniswap’s full-upgrade plan, speculation about when the V3 will be deployed and how will it address the issues that are holding the platform’s growth back have been spreading like fire. Reportedly, Uniswap is likely to solve many of its issues by integrating Layer 2 scaling solutions. Nevertheless, Hayden Adams says that V3 will likely be deployed on Layer 1 first:

The end solution for Uniswap and other Ethereum-based applications is Ethereum solving its scaling problems with the integration of high-throughput layer 2 solutions and later sharding and PoS consensus algorithm. The recently approved EIP-1559 upgrade could also benefit Uniswap, as it would make Ethereum gas prices more stable and predictable.

Hayden Adams hints that Uniswap V3 could involve an NFT-related feature

In one of the Twitter replies, Adams also hinted onto the possibility that Uniswap V3 might include something related to the growing NFT (non-fungible token) market. Uniswap has issued tokenized Unisocks before, which are currently worth close to $100,000. Each of the remaining 13 SOCKS tokens available can be burned and redeemed for a physical pair of Uniswap-themed socks.

That’s one expensive pair of white socks! Whether Uniswap will launch a tokenized knock-off of Unisocks (e.g. a tokenized Unishirt), include an integrated NFT marketplace or even provide liquidity pools for NFTs remains unknown. Of course, there is also a possibility that Adams was just joking wrongly and Uniswap will steer away from the currently most hyped subgroup of tokens.

The bottom line is, whenever the upgrade is coming to the mainnet, it could boost the DEX’s trading volumes and even trigger a smaller bull run of the UNI token.