Umahi dissolves Secondary Education Board over alleged fraud – Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has directed the dissolution of the state Secondary Education Board (SEB).

The dissolution, it was gathered, is due to various infractions and fraudulent practices discovered in the payroll of the board.

Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala announced the sack in a statement on Tuesday.

Read also;

The Board is headed by Mrs Uche Eze-Anyim.

He said some board members turned a blind eye to certain fraudulent practices in the board’s payroll.

According to him, dead persons, retired and resigned persons as well as those who have secured other employments were still on payroll to the knowledge of the members who didn’t do anything to correct the fraudulent practice.