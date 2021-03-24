Amotekun seizes another 300 cows in Ondo – There was heavy vehicular traffic along the Oyemekun-Oba Adesida Road, up to Alagbaka, Tuesday morning, as men of the Ondo Amotekun Corps conveyed 300 seized cows to their headquarters at Alagbaka.

More than 100 cows were seized on Sunday along the Akure-Ilesha Highway for flouting the government directives on open grazing and use of underage herders.

The 300 cows were said to have been seized along the Ilesha Highway.

The heavy vehicular traffic occurred as most of the cows refused to move until they were whipped.

Contacted for comments, the Commander of the Ondo Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said he was at an operational area, but promised to call back. He was yet to call at press time.