Stanbic IBTC Bank holds trade conference – Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Standard Bank Group, is set to showcase its potential at the Global Trade Review (GTR) West Africa Conference themed ‘Connecting the region’s trade experts’.

The financial organisation is a platinum sponsor of the two-day virtual event, which will hold today and tomorrow.

A yearly regional event for trade discussions and networking among leading practitioners in trade, the conference is expected to attract over 600 participants from 300 organisations.

Some of the topics to be tackled include market volatility and Decarbonisation, Mobilising development finance, Digitisation of trade finance, Counter-cyclical financing support.

Head, Trade, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, is expected to moderate the session on Mobilising development finance: A necessity for Africa’s economic resurgence.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said: “As a leading end-to-end financial services organisation with solid trade financing footprints across Africa and beyond, we are constantly exploring opportunities to leverage our knowledge, expertise and extensive connections to deliver world class services to our clients in ways that will help them stay ahead of the curve.”