Complete guide on JAMB Registration 2021/2022 | How to register UTME 2021 – JAMB 2021 is on the horizon as students all over Nigeria are prepping for a new admission year. When is JAMB 2021 registration starting? How much is the form? When is the closing date of the form? What are the steps to register for UTME? We know these are some of the questions that pop in your mind as you hit the gas on your plans to gain admission to a tertiary institution of your choice this year. Get more information by visiting https://www.jamb.org.ng/ or Jamb registration portal.

In this article, we will be taking an in-depth look into these issues. And upon the release of latest information on JAMB 2021 registration, we will effect necessary changes in this write-up. kindly note that JAMB have released official list of accredited CBT center for 2021 UTME registration, make sure you click here now to check the accredited CBT centers list to make sure you are using an accredited CBT center.

Is JAMB Form 2021 Out?

JAMB 2021 registration is set to commence tomorrow, January 10, and the form will be sold at the rate of ₦3,500. Last week, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has advised prospective candidates to disregard any adverts posted on social media sites, stating that sales of form for JAMB 2021 registration have started and can be done in some illegal centers.

How Much Is the Form for JAMB 2021?

The form price for JAMB 2021 registration has been reduced from ₦5,000 to ₦3,500 by the Federal Government, and the registration fee for foreign students has also been slashed from more than $100 to $20 — that’s over 80% reduction. Here, we have provided a breakdown of the costs of the JAMB 2021 form:

JAMB 2021 registration form: ₦3,500 JAMB CBT 2021 Registration fee: ₦700 JAMB 2021 reading text: ₦500

Total: ₦4,700

How to Register for JAMB 2021 Exam

Before we go ahead and highlight the steps to take for JAMB 2021 registration, here are some documents you will need:

A Personal e-mail address and cell phone number

A JAMB profile

Payment for JAMB ePIN registration

Go to any accredited CBT centers along with your personal details, the profile you created as well as evidence of payment

These are the steps you should take to complete the JAMB 2021 registration process:

Register Your JAMB Profile

Start by registering your profile and validating your email address on the JAMB portal. During the process, you’ll have to supply some details into the spaces that are required. Once you’ve confirmed and sent your info, you’ll receive a code in your mail box.

Also, you can register your JAMB profile through your phone. The first thing to do is to send a text that contains your first name, middle name, and surname to 55019. Make sure you include 2 spaces between the names. You will next receive a code containing 10 characters, which you will need to get your ePIN.

Make ePIN Registration Payment

In the next step, you will pay for an ePIN. You can do this at major banks, NIPOST or via electronic platforms belonging to Interswitch. These are the banks that accept payment for JAMB ePIN: First Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Jaiz Bank; Skye Bank, Sterling Bank, Unity Bank, Union Bank, and Zenith Bank. You can equally pay via electronic platforms on the JAMB portal. The accredited CBT centers also have POS terminals, through which you can make secure payments.

Do make sure that you’ve the code, sent to you in step 1 above before making payment. We urge you to write it down in a safe place. Once you have paid via any of the above-listed methods, you will receive an ePIN. But if you misplace the PIN, it can be retrieved by sending “UTME PIN” to 55019 for UTME candidates. If you are a DE candidate, send “DE PIN” to the same number. You will receive the PIN on your mobile phone immediately.

Visit an accredited CBT Center

JAMB 2021 CBT Registration Center

The last step is to visit the nearest accredited JAMB CBT centre with your biodata and ePIN. There, you will go through the following JAMB 2021 registration process:

A payment of ₦700 only as service charge.

Provision of your personal info, choice of exam town, credentials (including academic qualifications), and a biometric enrolment. Your 10 fingers and picture will be captured in the center.

Provision of your O/L and/or A/L grades. If you’re awaiting result, you can supply it on JAMB portal online as soon as it is released.

Printing and collection of an eSlip as evidence of payment.

When you have completed this process, the CBT centre will give you some material, consisting of the recommended reading text and a CD, which contains:

e-Brochure that shows guidelines on admission detailing the list of tertiary institutions & available programmes of study e-Syllabus for the examination Step-by-step guide on completing the application form A video message from the Registrar of JAMB & a demo on how you can use 8 keys for UTME without a mouse.

There won’t be any offline registration as every accredited CBT center has been empowered to carry out seamless online JAMB 2021 registrations.

Please Note: No prospective candidate should register at any center apart from the accredited CBT centers as well as JAMB State offices. JAMB has stated that any candidate that is registered outside these approved centers will be identified and disqualified – click here now to check the accredited CBT centers list to make sure you are using an accredited CBT center.

Order of Choice of Tertiary Institutions

On the JAMB 2021 registration platform, you should note that your first choice can be a University, Polytechnics/Monotechnics, College of Education, Innovation Enterprise Institutes, NDA (Nigerian Defence Academy), or Nigeria Police Academy. Also, you’re allowed to select Universities — whether Federal or State — as your first and second choices respectively.

Recommended Novel for JAMB 2021

The recommended novels for this year’s UTME are “Sweet Sixteen” for UTME candidates and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” for DE candidates. As said earlier, you’re to pay ₦500 only to obtain the reading text.

Payment Platforms for JAMB 2021 Registration

Interswitch, on the heels of its accreditation by JAMB to offer ePINs and forms to prospective candidates for the JAMB/UTME examinations, has opened its platforms for JAMB 2021 registration. You can easily get an ePIN and form from enabled Interswitch platforms, like Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), through payment using Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s portal, and via payment with Interswitch Paydirect at all bank branches across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

When Is JAMB 2021 Examination?

According to Dr. Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s Head, Media, & Information, the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2021 is billed to commence on Saturday, March 16, and registrations are scheduled to start tomorrow in over 700 accredited CBT centers across the country. You needn’t stew over the possibility of the soon-to-commence general elections disrupting the conduct of UTME, as all elections would have ended by then.

When Will JAMB 2021 Form Close?

Sales of the form will last for 6 weeks, so will end on February 20. But this deadline could be extended. You should check JAMB’s website for additional info.

We hope you find this guide helpful for your JAMB 2021 registration process. We wish you a resounding success in your upcoming exam!