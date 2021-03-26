Connect with us

NPower Releases list Of Successful N-Tech Applicants

Published

11 hours ago

on

NPower Releases list Of Successful N-Tech Applicants – The federal government social intervention programme, NPower, has released the names of successful N-Tech applicants for 2020.

It was gathered the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria in a post on Twitter stated that customized text messages have been sent to successful Tech (N-Creative) candidates.

Read also: N-Power news update: Training Date, Venue Released for N-Tech participants

According to the Ministry, applicants who indicated an interest in the N-Creative programme in 2020 should check their email addresses.

npower

npower

How N-Power Applicants Will Know They’ve Been Selected

This Online Newspaper reports that the Tech training will begin on January 15 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The latest NPower tech training is targeted at Nigerian youths in the Northern zones of the country.

1, 500 beneficiaries have been selected as prospective trainees for an in-camp in respect of the NPower Tech.

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Zanna S baba

    February 14, 2021 at 1:03 AM

    Zannasajebaba [email protected],come my new Zanna S baba [email protected],come

    Reply

  2. Ali musa

    January 14, 2021 at 9:29 AM

    I appreciate your efforts towards the Npower program. How will I check my name

    Reply

  3. Habiba Muhammad

    January 14, 2021 at 7:26 AM

    It will help

    Reply

  4. Michael Tosin

    January 13, 2021 at 12:33 AM

    How would i know have been selected among successful npower shortlisted name..?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *