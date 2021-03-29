New portal for NIS recruitment 2021 [ immigrationrecruitment.org.ng ] – How to apply

NIS Recruitment 2020/2021 Portal – How to Apply for Nigerian Immigration on cdfipb.careers – This is the most anticipated guide on NIS Recruitment Update 2020 – Would you mind if will give you detail information about Nigeria immigration service recruitment form portal registration – Apply here!

About NIS Recruitment 2021

The Nigeria immigration service recruitment 2021 is a recruitment that takes place on cdfipb.careers the official site of Nigeria Immigration Service.

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment Requirements 2021:

Are you really a Nigerian because you’ll have to be a citizen by birth or descent.

Secondly, your age have to be from 18 years to 35 years of age;

And for the height you must not be below 1.7 metres in height for male and 1.64 metres for female;

And again, you’ll have a full expanded chest measurement that is not below 0.87 metres;

Again are you really certified by a Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment into the Service;

Very important, you don’t need to be suffering from any form of mental or physical disability;

There should be no trace or any form of financial embarrassment;

You’ve to be of good character and must not have any criminal case;

New portal for NIS 2021 recruitment [ immigrationrecruitment.org.ng ] – How to apply – The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has announced new application platform for fresh recruitment into the service.

In a statement by the Immigration spokesperson, Sunday James, the NIS unveiled the new website for easier accessibility.

Read the NIS statement below:

RE: RECRUITMENT ADVERTISEMENT – CHANGE OF WEBSITE

Sequel to the Recruitment Advertisement published by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in five (5) National dailies on Friday 13th March,2020 and subsequent Press Statement amplifying the announcement by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Service hereby informs the general public that the recruitment portal has been changed to www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng which is currently active to make it more accessible to applicants.

Consequently, the earlier portal advertised: www.nisrecruitment.org.ng is no longer in use and not tenable.

The Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede MFR, wishes to inform the general Public that the recruitment exercise is free and aside the change of portal, all information contained in the public notice for recruitment remain valid.

Applicant must be Nigerian by birth.

Applicant must have National Identity Number(NIN)

Applicants must be medically fit and present certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Applicant would be required to pass drug test

Applicant must be of good character and must not have been convicted of a criminal offence and must not be a member of a secret society/cult.

Applicant must be free from financial embarrassment.

Applicant must be between the ages of 18-30 years with exception of Doctors and Pharmacists who must not be more than 35 years.

Applicant’s height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females.

Applicant’s chest measurement of not less than 0.87m for men.

Applicant must be computer literate and

Any certificate or qualification not declared and accepted at recruitment centre shall not be accepted after recruitment

Please Note:

Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted at recruitment centre shall not be acceptable after recruitment exercise.

A duly completed and signed guarantor’s section of the application form to be presented for screening, which is to be signed by officers not below the rank of Chief superintendent of Immigration (CSI) or its equivalents in the sister organization.

Superintendent of Immigration (SI) CONPASS 11 Professional (Doctors)

Applicants must possess minimum of first degree (MBBS) from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.

Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) CONPASS 10 Professional (Pharmacists)

Applicants must possess minimum of first degree Pharmacy from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration II (ASI-2) CONPASS 08 General (Duty)

Applicants must possess minimum of first degree from a recognized institution of higher learning and NYSC discharged/exemption certificate.

