NIMC launches new mobile app for SIM-NIN linkage – Ahead of deadline expiration for linkage of Subscribers Identity Module (SIM) cards with National Identity Numbers (NIN) on April 9, the National Identity Management Commission has launched a new Mobile Web Service (MWS) Application and improved National Identity Number (NIN) slips for public use.

The launch was performed by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, through the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Aliyu A. Aziz.

The Head of Corporate Communications of NIMC, Kayode Adegoke, said the NIMC APP comes with improved National Identification Number (NIN) Slip for public use.

The NIMC App offers a secure channel for Nigerians and legal residents to verify and authenticate their identities using their smartphones on-the-go, Adegoke explained in a statement.

He said: “As an integral part of Nigeria’s digitization process spearheaded by Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, the App offers a built-in harmonisation process that allows for its use across other government services including FIRS, FRSC, NHIS, NPF, and NCC to mention a few.

“On the other hand, the new improved NIN slip is pocket friendly and easy to verify and can be accessed via a self-service Portal, where persons who already have been issued the NIN, can log in, pay a small token fee, download a PDF of the document in color (if preferred) print and laminate as desired.

“The current NIN Slip will remain valid and gradually phased out.

“The NIMC App is available on the App Store for IOS users and Google Play store for Android users. The improved NIN Slip can also be downloaded via https://dashboard.nimc.gov.ng.”