Delta bank robbery: Police say three killed, Residents claim six died

12 hours ago

Delta bank robbery: Police say three killed, Residents claim six died – Police in Delta State on Wednesday said three persons were killed during Tuesday’s bank robbery at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North council area of the state.

He said the dead included a policeman, an unidentified customer and a suspected  gang member.

But sources in the community claimed six persons died in the attack.

Police spokesman Bright  Edafe said  the slain policeman was on re-enforcement to the scene of the attack when he was killed.

According to him, three persons lost their lives including a member of the gang while one operational vehicle of the hoodlums and one AK 47 riffle were recovered.

The Nation gathered that millions of naira was carted away by the robbers.

It was learnt the robbers  stormed the bank in three vehicles  about 5pm  holding workers hostage for over one hour.

They barricaded the Divisional Police Station and other outlets in the town to prevent  security men from mobilising  to the scene of crime, it was said.

