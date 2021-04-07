FRSC returns N.7m to family of accident victim – The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State has returned N716,800 found at an auto crash scene in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of the state, to the family of the deceased.

The crash, which occurred along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, reportedly claimed two lives, the driver and a female passenger, Mrs Oparaocha, the owner of the found money.

Presenting the cash to the son of the deceased, Mr Chibueze Oparaocha, Unit Commander in Oraifite, Bamidele Ayanwale said the money was recovered by the FRSC officers while on rescue mission after the accident.

He said relatives of the deceased were contacted through her mobile phone also found in her possession, adding that the money was returned to the son after a written undertaken with full identification by the Unit Intelligence Officer.