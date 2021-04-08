Abductors demand N10m for two Chinese in Osun

Two policemen, one expatriate killed, two abducted in Benue – Police in Benue on Wednesday confirmed that two of their men were gunned down by some assailants who lay ambush near a construction site off Zakibiam-Katsina Ala Road.

One expatriate believed to be a Chinese engineer at the site was also killed, police spokeswoman Kate Anene said in a statement.

Two other engineers reckoned to be Chinese were abducted by the gunmen.

Anene said the three men were killed during an exchange of gunfire between police and the assailants.

According to The Nation the three Chinese work for Symmetry Trading Company Limited, a construction outfit in Sankera.

The attack took place about 7:30am on Wednesday

The abductors were being trailed, Anene said.

Also, abductors of two Chinese at Okepa/Itikan, a community in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun State, have demanded N10 million before releasing the expatriates.

The gunmen invaded a mining site in the village on Monday and took away Zhao Jian, 33, and When, 50, after shooting two guards.

Police spokeswoman Yemisi Opalolam while speaking on Wednesday on a radio station in Osogbo, said that police and other security agents, including hunters, have launched an operation to rescue the two expatriates.

“We are trailing those kidnappers, and immediately we arrest them we will make their identities known,” she said.