NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Results 2021 | Immigration Recruitment

NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Results 2020/2021 | Immigration Recruitment: The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Recruitment Exercise Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) Results of Candidates has been released online – Check results here!

If you applied and sat for The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and you are looking for how or where to check your examination results then you are on the right page where we can guide you on how to access your NIS Recruitment Exam Results easily.

How to Check NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Results 2020.

Be informed that the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) Recruitment Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination which took place on Monday, 7th December, 2020 will be released on the official NIS Recruitment Portal.

To check your NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Results, kindly take note of the following;

Visit the NIS Recruitment Portal on https://immigrationrecruitment.org.ng/shortlist/index.php Enter your Application ID Click Submit to view your NIS Computer Based Test Result

NOTE: If you can not find your result using the method above, kindly check your email or phone number registered on the NIS Recruitment Portal for the notification of the Aptitude Test Examination Result.

When is NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test Results Coming Out?

The Nigeria Immigration Service Computer Based Test (CBT) has been conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The results are expected to be released on the JAMB Portal or the NIS Recruitment Portal.

The date for the release of this results is not known yet, but results for the NIS Recruitment Aptitude Test and Examination will not take more than 24 to 48 Hours to be released.

So, Candidates are to expect the release of Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS Aptitude Test Exam Results on Wednesday 9th or Thursday 10th December, 2020.

