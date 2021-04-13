Royal Exchange to adopt digitalization for retail – The Managing Director of Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC), Mr. Benjamin Agili, has stated that his company will focus its digital transformation strategies on the retail side of the insurance market.

Speaking during an interactive session with reporters, he said the company sees the potential in the retail insurance space and will deploy various products, strategies and tools to ensure we can effectively operate in the retail space and be a dominant player therein.

He said REGIC recently implemented a new insurance software.

Read also:

He said: “We have been able to automate our processes, technical operations and the claims process, all in a bid to ensure we are able to respond faster to clients at all times. We have also developed a new e-business portal for the sale of our retail insurance products and this is undergoing beta-testing and user-acceptance tests before being launched to the public.

“In addition, we are also developing a mobile application that will give our clients the ability to purchase products anytime, anywhere and this will be available for download from the Apple and Google stores.

This gives our customers the freedom to choose. The mobile app will also come with other features that will make it relevant for everyday use,” Mr. Agili said.