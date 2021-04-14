Careers
nasims gov ng login portal 2021 | NPower Test Deadline & Result Checker: if you are searching for the NPower NASIMS Login Portal for Batch C Online Test then you are on the right page to get all the necessary information to have a successful test on https://www.nasims.gov.ng/.
The Npower Batch C Test on the nasims portal is ongoing and many applicants are not able to write the test as of 19th March, 2021. The big questions is, when is the NPower Batch C NASIMS Test Closing Date or Deadline.
NPower Test Deadline | nasims gov ng 2021
All applicants of the NPower Batch C Recruitment Exercise which began in August 2020 are to note that the ongoing Online Test for all eligible applicants is still on via https://onlinetest.nasims.gov.ng/ and NO DEADLINE or CLOSING DATE has been set or announced yet.
Disregard any deadline speculation you might have heard or come across on the internet as there is no official announcement on the closing date of the online test for all N-Power Batch C Applicants.
The portal is still open at the moment and no closing date has been specified yet. All Npower Batch C applicants are to login to nasims portal immediately in order not to miss out the chance of being shortlisted among the Npower Successful Candidates.
NPower Test Result Check 2021
Are wondering or search the internet on how or where to check your NPower NASIMS Online Computer Based Test (CBT) results but you have not come across any reliable information regarding that?
Well, search no more as you are to get all the needed information and procedures on hoe to check your results after taking the test on the NPower Nasims Test Portal 2021.
Most applicants could not see their score or result after completing the online NPower Test for Batch C, and this article will reveal to you whether or not you will be able to check your results after ending the test.
The answer to whether or not you can check your score on the NASIMS Portal is that is not possible at the moment to view your result apart from the first time you see it when you completed and submit the test on the Test Portal.
As of now, is no provision of checking the result anywhere on the NASIMS Portal, you only get to see it once (the time you submit and end your test).
nasims gov ng login portal 2021
Are you searching for the NASIMS Login Portal for NPower Batch C Test? Are you yet to recover or reset your password in order to update your records on https://nasims.gov.ng/login.
Well, if you have not updated your records yet, follow the below procedures to do so and take your test, who knows if the deadline is near the corner.
www.nasims.gov.ng is the official NASIM web page for the npower applicants to login and take a test. Sign in to the website by following the link that will be provided below.
For first time login, recover your password using the underlisted procedures:
- Visit https://nasims.gov.ng/login Click on login
- Use the “Forgot Password” Option
- Enter your N-POWER application email
- Click on “Send Link” (Make sure you see “Success Message” multiple times before going to check your mail box.)
- Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password.
After successful reset of password, please login to update your records.
Have further complaints or questions? Feel free to leave a comment below and we will try as much as you can to attend to every question you have.
Abdullahi Tukur Sani
April 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM
I made a mistake while feeling the account name. I writes TIMUR ABDULLAHI SANI instead of TUKUR ABDULLAHI SANI. is there any problem? I there is please how will I rectify
ukam maria Ntenim
March 26, 2021 at 7:21 PM
they are telling me,some thing went wrong try again
adenu Christopher
March 26, 2021 at 3:55 AM
i wrote the test i was able to score 70,the following day i try to login to my account i mistakenly press the test menu and brought another exam for me to write pls what do i do
DALHATU Muhammad
March 25, 2021 at 12:39 AM
I have very trying alots but can’t not be ready why . please I need to help more sir. how can I see my name when I get success, sport me sir.
Abdullahi shehu Adamu
March 24, 2021 at 10:32 AM
Please i need job
Abdullahi Nuru
March 24, 2021 at 8:36 AM
I have taken my test I scored 65% but there is error on my name it was not corectly spelt instead of Abdullahi Nurudeen the person that help me do registration wrote Abdullahi Nuru I want to make correction how can I do it sir.
Abdullahi Nurudeen
March 24, 2021 at 8:34 AM
I have taken my test I scored 65% but there is error on my name I want to make correction how can I do it sir.
Abah Jacob John
March 24, 2021 at 6:36 AM
I have been trying to update/validate my empower profile but to no avail.sir/ma kindly use your good office to help me get access to my profile for the validation and attitude test. Thanks.