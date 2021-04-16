nasims gov ng login portal 2021 | NPower Test Deadline & Result Checker: if you are searching for the NPower NASIMS Login Portal for Batch C Online Test then you are on the right page to get all the necessary information to have a successful test on https://www.nasims.gov.ng/.

The Npower Batch C Test on the nasims portal is ongoing and many applicants are not able to write the test as of 19th March, 2021. The big questions is, when is the NPower Batch C NASIMS Test Closing Date or Deadline.

All applicants of the NPower Batch C Recruitment Exercise which began in August 2020 are to note that the ongoing Online Test for all eligible applicants is still on via https://onlinetest.nasims.gov.ng/ and NO DEADLINE or CLOSING DATE has been set or announced yet.

Disregard any deadline speculation you might have heard or come across on the internet as there is no official announcement on the closing date of the online test for all N-Power Batch C Applicants.

The portal is still open at the moment and no closing date has been specified yet. All Npower Batch C applicants are to login to nasims portal immediately in order not to miss out the chance of being shortlisted among the Npower Successful Candidates.

Are wondering or search the internet on how or where to check your NPower NASIMS Online Computer Based Test (CBT) results but you have not come across any reliable information regarding that?

Well, search no more as you are to get all the needed information and procedures on hoe to check your results after taking the test on the NPower Nasims Test Portal 2021.

Most applicants could not see their score or result after completing the online NPower Test for Batch C, and this article will reveal to you whether or not you will be able to check your results after ending the test.

The answer to whether or not you can check your score on the NASIMS Portal is that is not possible at the moment to view your result apart from the first time you see it when you completed and submit the test on the Test Portal.

As of now, is no provision of checking the result anywhere on the NASIMS Portal, you only get to see it once (the time you submit and end your test).

Are you searching for the NASIMS Login Portal for NPower Batch C Test? Are you yet to recover or reset your password in order to update your records on https://nasims.gov.ng/login.

Well, if you have not updated your records yet, follow the below procedures to do so and take your test, who knows if the deadline is near the corner.

www.nasims.gov.ng is the official NASIM web page for the npower applicants to login and take a test. Sign in to the website by following the link that will be provided below.

For first time login, recover your password using the underlisted procedures:

Visit https://nasims.gov.ng/login Click on login Use the “Forgot Password” Option Enter your N-POWER application email Click on “Send Link” (Make sure you see “Success Message” multiple times before going to check your mail box.) Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password.

After successful reset of password, please login to update your records.

Have further complaints or questions? Feel free to leave a comment below and we will try as much as you can to attend to every question you have.