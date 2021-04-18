Minister speaks on creation of 100m jobs – The Minister, Industry Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has assured that the federal government is keened on creating at least 100 million jobs before the expiration of this regime.

Adebayo spoke during the tour of inspection of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF)’s new multi-million naira building for the organisation.

According to him, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive for the creation of one hundred million jobs in the country is achieved if the ITF is given the needed support.

The Minister said ITF is doing all it can to ensure the completion of the building before the end of the year.

Speaking during the facility tour of the project, he said: “Without sounding as a spokesman for the contractor, I think this job is very good, I’m very impressed I think the contractor is doing a good job.”

According to him, the new multi-billion naira building of the ITF is to be completed and occupied before the end of the year.

The Minister while commending the Director General, Industrial Training Fund, Joseph Ari for his quality style of leadership said the project has already started impacting on the economy by providing both direct and indirect jobs opportunities for some Nigerians.

The ITF boss, Joseph Ari led the tour of the building complex after the FMITI 1st quarterly meeting of the Honourable Ministers, Permanent Secretary, Directors of Ministry and of parastatal/agencies.