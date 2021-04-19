Connect with us

BREAKING: Gunmen invade police station in Abia

BREAKING: Gunmen invade police station in Abia – Gunmen have reportedly attacked and razed down a police station in Uzoakoli, Bende local government area of Abia State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

While details of the attack were still sketchy at the time of filing the report, it was gathered the gunmen overpowered the policemen on duty and released suspects in custody.

It was however not clear if they invaded the police armoury.

