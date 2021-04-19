IPOB alleges deployment of 5,000 jihadists in Southeast – The proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged threats by the Miyetti Allah to deploy 5,000 jihadists in the Southeast, to protect their cows and herders, following the floating of Ebubeagu security outfit by the Southeast governors.

It described the threat as an insult to the people of the zone, insisting that it would not tolerate such utterances despite its grievances against the Southeast governors and the political elite.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB warned the jihadists against stepping into its territory, or else they will have themselves to blame.

It announced the presence of its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the North soon.

The statement said: “The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to a threat by Miyetti Allah to deploy 5,000 jihadists in Biafra land to protect their cows and herders, following the creation of Ebubeagu security outfit by Southeast governors.

“We consider this utterance an insult to the entire Biafra and won’t tolerate it despite our grievances against the treacherous Southeast governors and the political elite.

“The Southeast governors must understand that the Federal Government sponsored Miyetti Allah to make this reckless utterance. The earlier they understand that IPOB is not their problem, the better. They should stop betraying us, but should appreciate our sacrifices in the defence of our ancestral land.

“The Miyetti Allah and their terrorists group should know that they shouldn’t play God for ever. They are trying to provoke ESN and IPOB to take a drastic action. IPOB and ESN are running out of patience with their insults. They should retrace their steps now. Let them come, we are waiting for them. Soon, they will see ESN in the North.

“Fulani terrorists are thinking that Biafra land is easy to penetrate the way they penetrated Hausa land and conquered them in 1804. If Miyetti Allah and their sponsors in Aso Rock attempt to do in Biafra land what they did in Hausa land, they will regret their actions. ESN and IPOB are prepared for them.

“They can intimidate Southeast governors but they can’t intimidate IPOB and ESN. No inch of Biafra land will be relinquished to Fulani jihadists.

“If Miyetti Allah jihadists step into our land, they will be like abandoned bodies in the bushes and forests in our territory. Nigerians can melt before Miyetti Allah, but not IPOB and ESN. Miyetti Allah must not try IPOB and ESN because they cannot withstand our venom.

“We hereby declare an end to open grazing throughout Biafra territory. If we get any cow grazing openly on our farms again, both the cow and the murderous herder shall not live to tell their experience.”

Reacting, the Miyetti Allah leader in the state, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, refuted the allegations, but rather said his members were gradually fleeing the state following attacks on them and their cows.

He said: “We have no such plans. We’ve been suffering attacks in the Southeast. Many of my members have lost their cows, while some have lost their lives.

“These developments have compelled some of us to relocate temporarily to save our lives and cattle.”