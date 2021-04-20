* Account was hacked – Management

Fresh controversy as Pantami’s verified Facebook page attacks activist – There is fresh outrage over an attack on activist Deji Adeyanju via the verified Facebook page of Minister Communications and Digital Economy; Dr. Isa Pantami.

The Nation reports Nigerians have been demanding resignation of Pantami over his past statements in support of terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

Adeyanju, who is convener of Concerned Nigerians, wrote a letter to the United States asking for the Minister to be placed on on terrorism watch list.

The letter titled ‘Terrorist Watchlist – Isa Pantami’, addressed to the Secretary of State United States Department of State pointed out Pantami as an alleged supporter of world’s extremist leaders “ should not hold a sensitive position and be in charge of the database of Nigerians.”

But in a post on Facebook, one Datti Assalafiy wrote: “The non-Muslim, Deji Adeyanju, hates Islam and Muslims, supports the abuse of Islam and Muslims on his social media.

“He is one of the enemies of Nigeria’s peace that has won a contract to spread the #ENDSARS crisis on social media which has cost Nigeria more than N3 trillion.

“He is the one who has now written a letter of complaint to the US Embassy in Abuja, requesting that the United States place Sheikh Dr Isa Ali Pantami on a list of people responsible for terrorist activities around the world, and that the embassy accepted his complaint.

“No matter the fate and destiny, there is nothing to associate with these pagans who hate us all the time and their parents.

“O Allah, show this pagan one of your verses, may Allah grant him a long life in hardship and humility to witness the glory of Malam Isa Ali Pantami and the Muslims in Nigeria. Amen Yaa Hayyu Yaa Qayyum.”

Reacting to the post with his verified Facebook page, Pantami wrote in Hausa: “Allah ya tsine masa alubarika” which means “May Allah rebuke his blessings.”

The now-deleted comment gathered over 400 replies.

But in a quick rejoinder, Pantami’s Fcaebook handlers said the Minister’s account was hacked.

They said: “This account was hacked. Just recovered it. It is not being managed by Dr Isa Ali Pantami, but by some youth. Disregard any request, comment or message from it. Thanks! Management.”

The deleted comment has stirred further outrage with Nigerians insisting the Minister remains an unrepentant fundamentalist despite openly renouncing his support for terror groups.

Lawyer Abdul Mahmud said: “Pantami is too dangerous to be allowed a day longer as a Minister. Did he place a fatwa on Deji Adeyanju? It’s a curse and asking God to curse Deji. Translate for yourself.

Fakhuus Hashim wrote: “Really disgraceful how Pantami is holding tightly to power even when there is a large consensus on distrusting him in public office. There isn’t honour with Nigerian politicians. True men of God aren’t power thirsty.”

Dr. Ayo Sogunro tweeted: “These are the kind of tweets Pantami supporters are confidently putting out. As long as Pantami remains in office, then the @MBuhari govt is telling the world that religious extremism is welcome in Nigeria.”

Sodiq Tade said: “Personally, I don’t think Pantami is ready to change his ways. He is doing all the ‘renouncement’ to save his office. He is still on the other app cussing those who called him out. That he is yet to be sacked is unfair to the Soldiers fighting terrorism day and night.”

@Mazigburugburu1 wrote: “What have we learnt in this whole Pantami issue? Identify your niche, your people, your core and ride or die with them even if heavens may fall. That’s the Nigeria Buhari has built. Sadly, Kemi Adeosun was ‘needlessly’ sacrificed. Never again we say.”

Mahmud Galadanci argued: “If the whole minister of communications verified Facebook account can be hacked then whose personal data is safe in this country including Buhari? This clearly tells us we are in the wrong hands. Our data is totally unsafe. And I see no reason to agree with this Pantami on this.”