Ecobank Attracts Nigerians Abroad With Competitive Interest Rates – Mid-level lender, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, is offering Nigerians living abroad highly competitive interest rates on mortgage loans, investment in the money market, capital market, real estate and treasury products.

The Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, explained that the bank came up with these exciting offerings to support Nigerians in the diaspora.

She said the lender is ready to assist them to finance property ownership in the country, stressing that the terms and conditions are flexible and easily accessible and encouraged them to open a domiciliary account with the bank to access the various opportunities as the packages can also be accessed via Naira accounts.

She said the bank offers financial planning advisory including information on stocks, bonds, real estates and insurance products, in addition to helping customers retrieve outstanding dividends and missing shares.

Mrs Demola-Adeniyi advised them to open a multi-currency online account in Naira, GBP, USD and EURO, adding that they can also download the bank’s mobile banking app, Ecobank Mobile, which is available on app stores to enjoy real-time access to their accounts from the comfort of their home.

“We offer loans for outright purchase of completed properties and refinancing of existing homes. Our financing solutions also provide access to a range of respected property vendors that they can choose from to achieve their desired accommodation.

“We allow up to 10 years tenor at highly competitive interest rates. However, the borrower must be a legal resident of the country they are applying from.

“As a bank, we want to eliminate the associated challenges faced by hardworking Nigerians who are interested in having properties of their own at home here,” she said.

“You can download the Rapidtransfer app to send money home and your beneficiary can pick up USD cash at any Ecobank branch nationwide or have it directly credited into their Ecobank domiciliary account.

“You can also send money through any of our remittance partners such as Ria and Small World for cash pick up and direct credit.

“Other partners such as Western Union and MoneyGram are available for cash pick up only. You can wire funds directly to your foreign currency account through our correspondent bank in USD, GBP and Euro,” Mrs Demola-Adeniyi added.

The banker noted that Ecobank is actively driving the Naira for Dollar scheme of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which offers N5 on every dollar received over the counter or into an account.

Customers who wish to receive their funds into their account will get one opened automatically in a seamless manner.

She encouraged Nigerians at home to inform their family and friends abroad to take advantage of this initiative so they can earn extra cash on their remittances.