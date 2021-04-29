BREAKING: Apprehension over security checks in NASS complex – There was apprehension on Thursday morning as operatives subjected lawmakers, their aides and visitors to thorough stop-and-search at the access gates of the National Assembly complex.

NASS staff and journalists working in the complex were also asked to provide staff identification before being granted access.

The exercise created a massive traffic gridlock with entrance to the complex extremely difficult.

Though the operation may not be unconnected with security threats in the country and claim by Niger Governor that Boko Haram fighter were just two hours away from the FCT, a source said the exercise was at the order of Police authorities.