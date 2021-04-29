National Directorate of Employment Recruits 1,500 for Environmental Beautification – The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), is providing training that would enable unemployed persons to earn a livelihood from opportunities available in environmental beautification and ornamental work.

The official website for National Directorate of Employment is https://nde.gov.ng/

This was disclosed in Oshogbo, Osun State capital, by the NDE Ag. Director-General, Mr. Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, while speaking at the orientation exercise for 1,548 participants nationwide who have been recruited for three months of training under the NDE 2O21 Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS)

Fikpo, who was represented by the NDE State Coordinator, Mr. Ismail Yekeen, said that the EBTS was designed to create decent jobs for unemployed school leavers through training and development in landscaping service value chain.

He said that apart from its aesthetic value, the beauty of our surrounding could also enhance healthy living and long life.

Fikpo noted that the EBTS would promote environmental renewal in towns and cities and boost job creation and public works programmes, adding that participants at the training would be empowered with starter packs to start their businesses.

He said the nature of unemployment has encouraged the NDE to continuously devise new strategies to tackle the menace while enjoining unemployed individuals to queue into various programmes and activities of the directorate that are aimed at promoting self-employment, self-reliance and sustainable livelihood.

The NDE Director of Special Public Works, who was represented by Mrs. Olorunpomi Bimbo, admonished the participants to take the training seriously and be punctual at their duty post to ensure the overall success of the training scheme.