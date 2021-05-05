LATEST NEWS
JAMB to Banks: don’t sell UTME forms above N3,500
JAMB to Banks: don’t sell UTME forms above N3,500 – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has warned financial institutions not to sell the 2021 unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) forms (ePin) above the N3, 500 fee to candidates.
Candidates are expected to pay financial institutions N3, 500 for ePin and N500 for the books they will use for the examination, totaling N4,000.
The board also asked the institutions to ensure that all ePins are transferred electronically to the candidates to avoid hardship on them.
The board said it will not accept handwritten ePins from any financial institutions in order to avoid mistakes during the process of writing it.
Read also: Jamb ePin fee reduced, See new method for UTME registration
Banks are expected to get 30, 000 ePins from the board while microfinance banks and other payment platforms will receive 10, 000 ePins through the board.
Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, said this during a meeting with representatives of financial institutions ahead of the sales of ePins which will start next month.
Oloyede warned that any financial institution caught selling the ePin above the stipulated price will be de-listed and prosecuted.
Goodluck Timothy
April 1, 2021 at 12:10 AM
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 45mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mr. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES…
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING…
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.