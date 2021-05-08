Careers
FG unveils new portal for npower Batch C registration | www.nasims.gov.ng
- Issues guide on enrolment process
FG unveils new portal for npower Batch C registration | www.nasims.gov.ng – The FG has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied in the N-Power Batch C scheme.
The Federal Government has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied to be employed under the N-Power Batch C scheme.
This is as the government has issued a guide to applicants on the login and enrolment process.
This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, on Friday, March 12, 2021.
Alkali stated that the ministry has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the Batch ‘C’ applicants.
What the Permanent Secretary of the ministry is saying
The statement from Alkali partly reads, “It is in view of the aforementioned that the Ministry is requesting all those that have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme to;
- Check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to login to the portal.
- Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to login to the applicant portal and update their personal information and records.
- Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.
For enquiries, applicants are requested to contact the dedicated N-Power helpline+23418885011or email [email protected],” he said
What you should know
- The N-Power scheme which was set up by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 8, 2016, was created as a component of the National Social Investment Programme, to provide a structure for large scale and relevant work skills acquisition and development and to ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.
- The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, on March 11, 2021, inaugurated the Batch ‘C’ on the National Social Investment Management Systems (NASIMS) portal in Abuja.
- The ICT Consultant on NASIMS, Mr David Ibhawoh said that those that applied for the N-Power Batch ‘C’ Programme before the closing date with their emails are the only ones that can have access to the portal.
- He said those that did not apply should not border to log in, because, the portal would not recognise them, adding that the portal had the capacity to cope with the large numbers of candidates that have already applied.
