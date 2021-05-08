Issues guide on enrolment process

FG unveils new portal for npower Batch C registration | www.nasims.gov.ng – The FG has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied in the N-Power Batch C scheme.

The Federal Government has commenced the selection process for successful individuals who applied to be employed under the N-Power Batch C scheme.

This is as the government has issued a guide to applicants on the login and enrolment process.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Alkali stated that the ministry has initiated the next stage of the enrolment process for the Batch ‘C’ applicants.

What the Permanent Secretary of the ministry is saying

The statement from Alkali partly reads, “It is in view of the aforementioned that the Ministry is requesting all those that have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme to;

Check their respective email addresses provided at the point of application for information on how to login to the portal. Visit www.nasims.gov.ng to login to the applicant portal and update their personal information and records. Follow the instructions provided on the portal and take the online test.

For enquiries, applicants are requested to contact the dedicated N-Power helpline+23418885011or email [email protected],” he said

What you should know