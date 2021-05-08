Stanbic IBTC, LSETF Engage SMEs on Financial Planning – A partnership aimed to put Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) through a series of financial planning sessions has been entered into between Stanbic IBTC Holdings and the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

The sessions, tagged Managing Your Finances, will benefit small business owners in the state as it will enhance their knowledge in the areas of wealth creation, and improved business management and financial management skills.

This is part of the regular financial planning sessions Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, put in place to support individuals, entrepreneurs and business managers in personal and corporate finance.

The CEO of Stanbic IBTC, Mr Demola Sogunle, disclosed that the collaboration between his company and the LSETF reflected the financial institution’s commitment to the growth and development of Nigerians and the economy.

As he commended the LSETF for the promotion of entrepreneurship through improved access to finance, strengthened institutional capacity of SMEs and policies formulated to improve the business environment in Lagos State, Dr Sogunle assured the LSETF of Stanbic IBTC’s resolute support in the development of SMEs in Nigeria.

According to Mr Sogunle, “This partnership is crucial because we will be taking beneficiaries through our highly specialised financial planning sessions where they will gain knowledge in different areas of financial management.

“We hope that the insights from this engagement will accelerate their entrepreneurial growth and empower them with the requisite financial knowledge to thrive in life and business.

“Stanbic IBTC embraces the opportunity to contribute to achieving the global sustainable development goals, amongst which are: reduction in the levels of poverty and hunger, economic growth and reduction in inequality.”

The partnership has, not only supported entrepreneurs and business owners but contributed to the achievement of the United Nations-backed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is an end-to-end financial services organisation and a part of the over 155-year old Standard Bank Group and is committed to enabling dreams and driving growth in Nigeria and across the African continent.