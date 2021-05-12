education news
Jamb 2021: Jamb Mock exam Slip Reprinting: Centre, Venue and Time
Jamb 2020: Jamb Mock exam Slip Reprinting: Centre, Venue and Time – JAMB has now activated the portal for the printing of UTME 2021 Mock exam slip. Candidates, who indicated interest to write the Mock Exam during the early registration period, can now print their exam slip for the mock exam, which is expected to hold on May 20th, 2021. The mock exam slip will indicate the venue and time of the exam for eligible candidates.
We advise all those who are eligible for the Mock Exam to also check their emails (including junk/SPAM Folder) as JAMB may also email the mock exam schedule.
Nevertheless, we have provided guidelines for candidates to print their Mock exam slips directly from the JAMB portal. See the details below;
Steps to Check and Reprint JAMB Mock Exam Slip
- Visit the checking portal via this link; https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting1/PrintMockExaminationSlip
- Enter your JAMB Reg. No or Email in the space provided, and click “Print Examination Slip”.
- When the Exam Slip is revealed to you, go ahead and print it.
For those who will not be taking the mock exam, the JAMB CBT Mobile App and/or JAMB CBT Software for Computers will be very helpful in giving you the same Mock Exam Experience from your home.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB introduced the mock examination a few years back to help prepare candidates for the JAMB UTME Examination. JAMB Mock is not compulsory for all candidates because it is a preparatory examination for candidates who have no idea on how to write JAMB examination and the computer-based test CBT – Take online CBT test here!
It is observed that most candidates have no knowledge about computer or lack technical know-how on a computer, and this is why the CBT mock Examination was introduced to prepare candidates and to know the readiness of candidate on the exams.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has set the 18th of February 2020 for UTME Mock Examination, thereby candidates who apply for mock during the UTME JAMB registration should get ready for the exams on the stipulated date.
Candidates are advised to print their Mock Examination slips before the 18th of February 2020 for them to know their respective Centres, venues and time of their Exams as all candidates will be writing on the 18th of February 2020.
Candidates are to check the respective Emails they used for registration to print their Mock slip to know their various centers and venues and time of writing. They are advised to check both the inbox and spam of theirs mails to get theirs slips printed. Candidates who did not receive mail from JAMB are advised to visit nearby CBT Centre or Café to get their slips printed.
Elizabeth Tina
April 29, 2020 at 12:15 PM
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ?..