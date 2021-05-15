Onyeagwu Acquires Extra N14.5m Zenith Bank Shares – The Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has acquired additional shares of the company worth about N14.5 million.

The financial institution made this disclosure in a notice filed to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on Friday as required by the listing rules.

The notice revealed that Mr Onyeagwu made the purchase in two tranches with the first involving 652,842 units at N22.10 each and the second, 10,002 units at N21.70 each, amounting to 662,844 units at an average price of N21.90 per share.

On June 1, 2019, Mr Onyeagwu became the MD/CEO of Zenith Bank after taking over from Mr Peter Amangbo, whose tenure expired on May 31, 2019.

Since he assumed office, the lender has continued to grow, maintaining its top position in the banking industry in Nigeria.

Before June 2019, Mr Onyeagwu, a graduate of Accounting and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, was the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank.

He is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Oxford, England, from where he obtained a postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy and a certificate in Macroeconomics.

He also undertook extensive executive-level Business Education in Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia Business School of Columbia University, and the Harvard Business School of Harvard University, all in the United States of America, as well as Lagos Business School of the Pan Africa University, Nigeria.