Requirements for Npower Batch C Physical Verification Updated – Npower Batch C Physical Verification is set to commence after the Npower Registration and Test Taking has been successfully completed.

Applicants are expected to visit the NASIMS official portal via http://nasims.gov.ng/ to know their screening date.

The Npower Batch C Physical Verification is the process where all the documents uploaded during the application process by applicants’ will be provided physically for verification.

In this case, applicants who participated in the Npower Batch C Registration are expected to provide all the vital documents they uploaded during the registration.

Before an applicants must scale through the final stage before deployment, the applicant must have the following requirements to avoid disqualification:

All your Documents including; Education Qualification, Birth Certificate, Local Government Of Origin Certificate, and Identification Card must be presented. You must be present in your state of Residence you selected during the registration process. If you were unable to write the test, you will not be selected for the physical verification exercise. If they were a mistake in your personal information during the registration process, you need to sort it out before the verification commences.

Finally, all Applicants are expected to visit the NASIMS official portal to know their screening date. If you have any questions regarding this article or on regards to Npower, kindly leave a comment below and be sure you will get a reply in a jiffy.