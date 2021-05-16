NYSC 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 Orientation Course to Commence May 18: This is to inform all prospective Corps members that the Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the date for the commencement of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course.

Management of the Scheme has scheduled the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation course to commence on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Nationwide.

The NYSC 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course is scheduled to commence in all the NYSC Orientation Camps as follows:

Commencement / Registration – Tuesday, 18th May 2021.

The cut-off date for Registration – 12 Midnight, Saturday, 22 May 2021.

Swearing-In Ceremony – Monday, 24th May 2021.

Closing Ceremony: Tuesday, 7th June 2021.

All Prospective Corps Members must present themselves for the COVID-19 test at the camp before registration.

Prospective Corps members are to fill COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) self-reprinting form and print the verification slip to be presented in camp for the COVID-19 test.

All prospective Corps Members slated for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective Camps as stated on their Call-up Letters. Foreign-trained graduates are to report to the camp with their International Passport and original copies of all uploaded documents.

National Diploma (ND) Certificate will be presented in addition to other relevant documents by Prospective Corps Members of Mono / Polytechnic as pre-condition for registration at the Orientation Camps nationwide.

Prospective Corps Members are strongly advised not to present any fake document for registration at the Orientation Camp. Management has put in place adequate machinery to clamp down and prosecute anyone caught.

In the event of any loss of Call-up Letter, the prospective Corps Member who collected the Call-up letter from his / her institution is advised to obtain Police Report and Sworn Affidavit and thereafter report to the institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those who initially printed their Call-up Letters online can re-print the Call-up Letter in the case of loss.

Any person who fails to report for service in the Service Corps as directed in the Call-up Letter and/or refuses to make himself available for service in the Service Corps shall be prosecuted in line with the provisions of Section 13 sub-section 1(a) and (b) of the NYSC Act, Cap. N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Also, any person who is not eligible to participate in the Service Corps or has been duly issued with a Certificate of National Service or Certificate of Exemption but so participates or attempts to so participate shall be prosecuted in line with Section 13 Subsection 2(a) and (b) of the NYSC Act Cap N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In observance of COVID-19 protocols, Prospective Corps Members are to strictly abide by all preventive guidelines and use the provisions made on camp for hand washing, etc. Every Prospective Corps Member is therefore expected to come to camp with enough face masks and personal pocket-size hand sanitiser.

We wish you all journey mercies to your various Orientation Camps.