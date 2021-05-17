Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Singer Yemi Alade Calls Out CBN for Forex Policy Affecting Businesses – Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has called out the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over recent Forex policies affecting businesses in Nigeria, in a series of Tweets on Sunday.

She tweeted: “The state of the economy in Nigeria CBN really needs to consider the ordinary man in Nigeria! All the new restrictions on dollar deposits is affecting a lot of businesses. You don’t have enough dollars to even give legitimate business people for their imports, why not find another solution. Poor man is getting poorer.

“Can you please create a balance for us cbn? While you have focused on truncating cash dollar deposits, the cyclic nature of money from rich to poor is making this country unbearable to live in.”

“Go to your local grocery store, whether na aboki shop or supermarket and see that they cannot restock a lot of products once they run out. We do not produce any of these finished products even toothpaste. Your focus is money launderers but you are in turn worsening our economy dear CBN.

“So much bureaucracy in action and no one consciously trying to apply it to our reality! How long will your restriction on usd go on for? CBN do better”