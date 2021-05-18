Work as a student in Canada: How to apply for Federal Student Work Experience Program – Gets valuable and meaningful experience working for the top student employer in Canada! Explore hundreds of career paths and thousands of jobs that the Government of Canada has to offer across the country – Apply here!
Work in English, French or both, depending on the job!
Eligibility
You are eligible for this program if you meet these 3 requirements:
- you are a full-time high school, CEGEP, college or university student
- you are returning to full-time studies in the next academic year
- you meet the minimum age requirement in the province/territory of work
This includes students with full-time status classified by their school as having physical or emotional disabilities, and some adult secondary school students. Learn more about whether you are eligible.
Note: Preference will be given to Canadian citizens who meet the job requirements.
Diversity — Count yourself in!
Help us build a public service that represents and fully includes the diverse identities, cultures, perspectives and experiences that make up Canada. When you apply, you can indicate (self-declare) if you are a woman, an Aboriginal person, a visible minority or a person with a disability. Some jobs are only offered to people in these groups. To be considered for these opportunities, you need to self-declare.
Students with disabilities: request support
If you have special assessment needs, we want to make sure that you have the support you need to fully demonstrate your abilities. If you’re contacted for a test or interview, ask the hiring manager for accommodation measures. This information will be kept confidential.
Job inventories
Apply to more than one inventory to increase your chances of being matched to a job opportunity.
Ongoing Student Recruitment Inventory
Our largest inventory is open year-round, and available to all departments and agencies. It offers full-time and part-time work opportunities in a wide variety of fields including sciences, trades, administration, IT, finance and many more!
