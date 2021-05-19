Jamb News: 10 trending 2021 UTME news today – The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2021 registration is around the corner; prospective candidates needs the right information on when to buy Jamb form 2021 and every other news they need to know which is what this page is about.
We bring you top trending 2021 UTME news today:
JAMB announces new date for 2021 UTME, extends registration deadline – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the conduct of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said this, after a stakeholders’ meeting, yesterday, in Abuja.
The JAMB boss, who also announced the extension of registration for the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry (DE), said the exam will now start June 19, and end July 3.
He added that the mock exam would now take place on May 29, 2021, while the registration, which ought to end yesterday has been extended by two weeks.
“Field reports showed a huge improvement in the processes. As of today, 1,134,424 candidates have so far registered.
“Stakeholders undertook on the spot assessment of the CBT centres and discovered lapses which warranted the extension.
“The challenges among others include candidate’s non-compliance with registration requirements, using the wrong format to generate profile code and using multiple phone numbers, among others,” he said.
Oloyede said the board would send a monitoring team to states and CBT centres to stop selling e-pins. He said the board would sanction any CBT centres that violated the board’s requirements.
He, therefore, implored the ministry of education to discourage parents from registering underage children to pursue tertiary education.
Senate mandates JAMB, NIMC to review NIN policy – The Senate on Tuesday, mandated the Ministry of Education, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to review the implementation of the National Identity Number (NIN) policy.
This resolution was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP-Anambra) during plenary.
The motion is titled “The need to address the untold hardship caused by the introduction of NIN as compulsory requirement for JAMB registration”.
Other resolution of the upper chamber was a mandate on the Ministry of Education and NIMC to introduce and streamline a simple and decentralised NIN registration process where students would be able to obtain their NIN in their various accredited school premises.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that JAMB recently made NIN mandatory for students seeking admission into universities of their choice.
High registration fees: JAMB denies targeting Baptist Girls Academy – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has denied allegations that it specifically targeted Baptist Girls Academy, Lagos, in its bid to expose and discipline institutions collecting more than the N4700 official registration fees from candidates.
In a release entitled, Re: Prof. Oloyede’s media trial of Baptist Girls Academy: The true story, signed by Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB said: The attention of the Board has been drawn to some misconceptions making the rounds on the encounter of the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, with a group of students, including some from the Baptist Girls Academy, Lagos. The board wishes to correct the erroneous impression that Baptist Girls Academy was specifically targeted by the board during the Registrar’s inspection tour.
The Registrar was on a scheduled inspection of the ongoing 2021 UTME registration exercise in the South-West. As is the tradition of all Board’s Chief Executives, he came to assess the performance of the exercise across the geopolitical zones.
On getting to Lagos, he held a press conference after which he proceeded to JKK Computer-Based Test Centre, one of the Board’s approved UTME Registration centres to assess the registration there. At JKK CBT centre, he had an interview session during which one of the journalists sought to know why some centres and perhaps schools were charging higher fees than the prescribed fee by the Board. Another wanted to know what the Board was doing to avoid the prevailing mismatch of candidates’ data. That is the essential details of one candidate being transferred to another.
The Registrar, in his response on the collection of higher fees above the prescribed fee, said he was not aware of any large-scale extortion going on anywhere other than the exception of some elite secondary schools that are in the habit of illegitimately collecting money in the name of the Board. While the interview was ongoing, the journalists spotted a group of students and drew the attention of the Registrar to them insinuating that they could be among those involved in group registration.
Consequently, the Registrar invited them to come and meet him. He asked them how much they had paid for the UTME registration and the name of their school.
The students replied that they were from Baptist Girls Academy and that they had paid N8000 to their school for the 2021 UTME registration. He subsequently requested to meet their teacher who maintained that the school had only collected the approved fee of N4700.”
The Board reiterated that “it had always been its core policy to sanction any school that collects a dime above the approved UTME fee, particularly when such exercises are linked to the Board’s hard-earned name and integrity. It does so without any fear or favour of any religious or ethnic group.”
JAMB to prosecute 200 exam cheats caught in 2020 UTME with N500,000 each – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is to prosecute 200 out of the 400 exam cheats/ impersonators with N500,000 each, total of N100 million. The admission fraud was committed in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
This was disclosed by the Registrar, JAMB, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.
The Registrar alerted Nigerians to the merchants of malpractices in the centres of its 2020 UTME in some Northern parts of the country.
He explained that examination scam syndicates in the Computer-Based Test centres, which used to be in the Southern part of Nigeria, has now crept into the North.
He said, “We had over 400 people that were caught whereby those who wrote the exams were different from those who applied. About 200 of the candidates would be prosecuted, five from each state of the federation, as JAMB does not have the resources to prosecute all the 400 candidates. Prosecuting a candidate would cost the board over N500,000.”
While alleging that some tertiary institutions were accomplices in the widespread irregularities, he said the first 64 cases of CBT infractions treated by JAMB were from the North, with some having multiple cases of up to 96 irregularities.
He said, “In Nigeria, people don’t copy good things but the bad things. The cases of exam malpractices which used to be in the South has now crept to the North and the first 20 of such cases we tracked came mostly from the North, especially Kano.”
2021 UTME: Board gives update on date for sale of JAMB form – The spokesperson of the Board says the report that it has started selling 2021 UTME forms did not emanate from it.
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said no date has been fixed for the commencement of sales of the application documents for its 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
The board’s Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.
Mr Benjamin, who was speaking against the backdrop of reports in some sections of the media that the board had already commenced the sales of forms for 2021 application, said the board had since distanced itself from such report.
According to him, the report is totally false, misleading and malicious.
”The board’s attention has been drawn to some fictitious advertisement for the sales of the 2021 UTME/Direct Entry (DE) application documents purportedly coming from the board.
Read also: UTME: Latest update on when to start checking Jamb results
”This is totally false, and an attempt to mislead the public as the board has not rolled out its 2021 application documents.
”We have clearly defined channels of communication and as soon as we commence the process, the public will be duly informed via the necessary media platforms.
”The board, therefore, want to urge members of the general public not to be hoodwinked into falling prey to the antics of these persons, who derive pleasure in causing confusion.
”We all know the global disruptions caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), to education and other sectors of the economy, hence the delay in the commencement of the process as was obtained in previous years,” he said.
JAMB, varsities meet today, fix new 2020 admissions’ date – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, on Sunday, said it was considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 university admission process.
It added that it had scheduled a meeting with all the tertiary institutions in the country for today (Monday) on the issue.
JAMB said the meeting would look at the possibility of ensuring that the institutions either delayed or prolonged their screening to accommodate candidates, who would be taking their exit examinations to be conducted by agencies, including the West African Examinations Council, the National Examinations Council, and National Business and Technical Examinations Board.
The board had issued a guideline for all tertiary institutions to begin their admission with effect from August 20.
The spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a weekly bulletin on Sunday, said the board desired that all candidates, who had taken its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, be given equal opportunity to compete for the available openings.
He said, “This is the reason for its call for another meeting with all the institutions with a view to amending the earlier and mutually-agreed date for the conduct of post-UTME screening and other processes.
“It is in view of this that the board is working to pre-empt any unpalatable situation that may arise if institutions conduct their admissions without accommodating the vast number of candidates that are about to take their O’level examinations.
“Consequently, the board will, at the meeting, be looking at the possibility of ensuring that the various institutions either delay or prolong their screening to accommodate candidates, who will be taking the 2020 O’level examinations to be conducted by WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, etc.”
2020 admission begins August 21, says JAMB – The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board has directed all institutions to begin the conduct of the first and second choice admission with effect from August 21.
While directing institutions to desist from selling forms for admissions into some listed programmes, JAMB urged them to advise candidates to apply for the programmes through its office.
The spokesperson for JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who gave the directives in the 2020 admission guidelines released in Abuja on Sunday, warned that duplication of application forms was not allowed.
The guidelines also warned that all admission exercise must be conducted on the Central Admission Processing System.
Benjamin stressed that sanctions would be applied to any institution that violates any part of the guidelines.
The guideline reads in part, “All applications for admissions to First Degree, National Diploma, National Innovation Diploma and the Nigeria Certificate in Education into full-time, distance learning, part-time, outreach, sandwich, etc, must be processed only through JAMB.
“Institutions that desire to place advertisement can do so by advising candidates who applied for the current Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination to change to their institution as first choice rather than requesting the candidates to purchase another application form or apply. This is to prevent the issue of double registration which is a violation of the JAMB mandate.
“The admission-exercise for the 2020/2021 academic session would be conducted on CAPS. No institution is allowed to publish, announce, exhibit or paste any name(s) of admitted candidate without prior approval of the name on CAPS. Indeed, the exercise is to be fully conducted only on CAPS
“The first second choices admission exercises should be conducted for all institutions from August 21, 2020, to a later date that would be determined by the Federal Ministry of Education and communicated to all the institutions. The uncertainties of the COVID-19 make it impossible to fix a terminal date.”
While warning institutions not to charge above N2,000 for any form of screening or make candidates incur other screening-related expenses directly or indirectly, JAMB warned against any request for photograph or biometric data from candidates by any institution.
On the upgrade from UTME to the Direct Entry in the 2020 admission session, JAMB stated that candidates who took the 2020 UTME but later obtained higher qualifications either A-levels or its equivalent, could apply to convert the UTME to the DE for free.
Meanwhile, JAMB has appealed to Computer-Based Test centres to obey all official protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to its weekly bulletin, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said this during a web-hosted meeting to deliberate on new operational processes under the extant COVID-19 dispensation.
He said, “Obey all rules to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We don’t want your centres to be a ground or platform for the spread of the virus. We urge you not to expose your own life, the life of your workers, candidates and clients coming to your centres.
“You are enjoined to adhere strictly to all the National Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Protocols when relating with candidates and the public.”
JAMB 2020: full list of universities that won’t accept less than 180 Utme score – About 51 degree-awarding institutions in Nigeria will not admit candidates who scored below 180 in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for any programme.
This is according to a document from the Joint Admissions Matriculation Examination (JAMB), which analysed the acceptable UTME scores by the institutions.
Recall that JAMB announced 160 as the official (minimum) cut off mark for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2020/2021 academic session.
The decision was reached through a voting system but some universities said they will not go below 180 UTME scores as their cut-off mark.
Out of 51 institutions who decided not to go below 180, only one said its minimum cut-off mark is 210 while nine institutions said their minimum cut-off mark is 200.
Also, one university pegged its own minimum at 190 while 40 institutions fixed their minimum at 180…Read more here!
JAMB releases 2019 provisional admission list – Check yours here!: The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has published the 2019 provisional matriculation list of admitted candidates on the official website of the board – Check here!
The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.
The board also advised candidates who were yet to accept their offers of admission on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to do so or risk forfeiting the admission.
According to the board, the list of fully-admitted candidates in all the tertiary institutions in the country is hereby published on the JAMB Website.
“For ease of checking, candidates can visit: www.jamb.org.gov., proceed to menu titled ‘STUDENTS+’, select the submenu ‘CHECK MATRICULATION LIST 2019’ option and search for their names by entering their 10-digit JAMB Registration Number.
Controversy trails Anambra State planned celebration of JAMB’s top scorers – Celebration by Anambra State government over the duo of Miss Ego Maduafokwa and Master David Okwuchukwu Nwobi who reportedly scored highest marks in the recently released Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination has become a matter of controversy.
Governor Willie Obiano had revealed that the two students who hail from Anambra State but sat for the examination outside the state would be honoured to spur up other students in the state.
But some opposition elements in the state have described the jubilation as misplaced, stating that even though the students hail from Anambra, they did not benefit from the educational system in the state.
Some of the commentators writing on social media accused the state government of usurping the success of other state’s excellent educational systems.
But reacting to this, the state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba lashed out at critics, accusing them of plans to cause division among Anambra people living in the state and those in the diaspora.
“To check their results, candidates are to send ‘RESULT’ to 55019 and not on the board’s website.
“We urge the public to always cross check information provided on the social media.
Don’t Rely On Our Cut-off Point For Admission, JAMB Tells Candidates – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has advised candidates jubilating for meeting its set benchmark for admission into tertiary institutions not to rely on the cut-off point.
JAMB said meeting its cut-off mark was not a guarantee for admission, explaining that there were other different factors for consideration for admission.
This was contained in a weekly news bulletin released on Monday by its Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin.
It reads, “The undue attention to the so-called national minimum UTME score (UTME cut-off point), is a major source of failure of many ill-informed candidates who assumed that they have finally attained the benchmark, having achieved the so-called minimum national score or “cut off point’ for admission.
“Each institution determines and submits to JAMB its minimum UTME score; after having analyzed the UTME performances of its applicants against its available quota. Decisions at the annual Policy Meeting on Admission does not reduce the minimum prescription of the institutions except the few institutions whose submitted minimum UTME- scores fall below what the Policy Meeting considers as the minimum score acceptable.
“No uniform minimum UTME score (cut -off) for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria.
“For long, many candidates and some members of the general public have come under the erroneous impression that there is a minimum national UTME score, which they also refer to as “cut -off point”. The truth is that there is no one particular national minimum UTME score for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria.
“Similarly, in most cases, UTME score is not the sole determinant of placement of candidates into tertiary institutions. It is, therefore, double jeopardy for many candidates who swallow the popular myth that there is a uniform UTME score (cut-off) for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria.”
UTME result: How to Check JAMB Result 2020| Jamb Result Checker – The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Result for 2020. You can check your JAMB UTME Result online yourself without the use of scratch card. It’s EASY and FREE.
JAMB, has released the result of the Computer Based Test of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, for the candidates that wrote the examination on 14th March, 2020. Please see how to check your result below;
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB) have said that the results for the 2020 UTME are now ready and available online. The JAMB UTME Results has been sent to your email and mobile phone numbers used during registrations. Also, you can check your Jamb Score using your Jamb RegNo only. Please see the link above or at the end of this post – Check jamb result here!
Varsities fix UTME cut-off marks – JAMB: The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Monday said the cut-off mark for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination candidates was arrived at after a deliberation with all higher institutions in the country.
The organisation also said candidates with a score less than 200 in the 2020 UTME should not expect admission to Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Ibadan, Covenant University, University of Lagos and University of Benin.
JAMB also said no candidate with a UTME score of 209 could be considered for admission into any programme at the Pan Atlantic University, which had fixed its minimum UTME score at 210.
The spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said this on Monday in a statement titled, ‘No uniform UTME minimum score for admission,’ in Abuja.
He said, “For long, many candidates and some members of the general public have come under erroneous impression that there is a minimum national UTME score, which they also refer to as cut -off point.
“The truth is that there is no one particular national minimum UTME score for all universities, polytechnics or colleges of education in Nigeria. It has never been. Similarly, in most cases, UTME score is not the sole determinant of placement of candidates into tertiary institutions.
Benjamin said decisions at the annual policy meeting on admission did not reduce the minimum prescription of the institutions except the few institutions which submitted minimum UTME scores that fell below what the policy meeting considers as the minimum score acceptable.
JAMB said, “For the 2020 admission exercise, for example, no candidate with a UTME score of 209 can be considered for admission into any programme at PAU whose minimum UTME score is 210.
“Also, no candidate with a UTME score of 199 can be admitted into any of the following universities whose minimum score is 200: OAU, UI, CU, UNILAG and UNIBEN.
“No candidate with a score less than 180 can be admitted into many of the universities including Lagos State University (190); Afe Babalola University (180), Nigerian Army University, Biu (180); University of Jos (180), University of Abuja (180), Redeemers University (180), University of Ilorin (180), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (180), Bayero University Kano (180), Alex Ekwueme University (180) and PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt (180).”
Well I registered for direct entry and I was told after that, I should come on the 6th of April to upload my result cos I wrote awaiting result, but because of the lockdown I couldn’t go anywhere to either upload result or even move anywhere, hope it’s not late yet and hope I can still upload the result. Thank you.
thanks for this great information, we pray this COVID-19 pandemic will be over soon so that school activities will come back to normal
I am yet to sit for my exam due to my biometric is not verified,the supervisor gave me form to and told me to go home.the headquarter may either call or inbox me,and since then I didn’t see anything. why?
when is jamb result is out?
Pls when is our jamb result going to be out?
Can you help me check the result of the exam i wrote recently?
Please help me to check mine 96778114EE
Pls help me check mine 966882088DC
What is this year’s jamb cut of mark
What is this year’s jamb cut of mark
180
This year’s jamb is total rubbish it wasn’t free and fair at all ,imagine the name jamb alone sounds scary and devilish
This year’s jamb is total rubbish it wasn’t free and fair at all ,imagine the name jamb alone sounds scary and devilish
The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2020 registration have ended, as a result candidates and wards need to keep abreast of all the information and news about the examination.
